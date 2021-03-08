Odisha, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh With Most Contaminated Sites In India

Delhi, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh are some of the most contaminated sites in the country, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

Odisha topped the list of states, with 23 contaminated sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh, with 21 and Delhi with 11.

At present, the country has nearly 112 sites contaminated with hazardous substances. Apart from this, there are 168 sites that may be soiled and require investigation and confirmation, the data stated.

Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfill sites, industrial areas at Jhilmil, Wazirpur, New Friends Colony, Dilshad Garden, and Lawrence Road are among the 11 contaminated sites in and around the national capital region.

The data has also revealed that there are 12 'probably contaminated sites' in Delhi. These are the areas where the presence of the toxic substance is not proven scientifically but is suspected.

Contaminated Sites

According to the Union Environment Ministry report, contaminated sites are delineated areas in which the constituents and characteristics of toxic substances caused by humans exist at levels and conditions that pose existing or imminent threats to human health and the environment.

This may include the land which is used for the manufacturing of pesticides, production of gas, petroleum production etc.

These sites need to be investigated in detail, and thereafter, remediation activity should be carried out to reduce human health risks and environmental impacts by adopting appropriate remediation technologies.

Remediation Work Underway

According to the BloombergQuint report, the remediation work is already underway, with the cleaning up of 14 contaminated sites in seven states on the National Green Tribunal's directions. These include Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

This involves cleaning contaminated media, including the soil, groundwater, surface water and sediments. The remediation is done through several in-situ or ex-situ clean-up technologies.