NTPC Signs MoU With Rajasthan Govt For 10 GW Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks

Image Credit- Unsplash, Wikimedia, Wikipedia

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Rajasthan,  3 July 2022 10:35 AM GMT

The MoU between National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) and the government was signed in the presence of Bhanwar Singh Bhati, the Energy Minister of Rajasthan, in Jaipur on July 1, 2022.

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), a public sector undertaking (PSU), aims to achieve the set target of 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032. As a step toward that, ​​NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), a wholly-owned subsidiary/branch of NTPC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government for the development of 10 GW Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks in the state.

The signing of the MoU took place in the presence of Bhanwar Singh Bhati, the Energy Minister of Rajasthan, in Jaipur on July 1.

Different Projects Being Implemented

The Ministry of Power has said in a press release that in less than two years of its inception, NTPC REL has already won 4 GW renewable energy capacity in different bids in various tenders and that they're all under different stages of implementation, as reported by Business Standard.

In addition, NTPC REL is also developing one Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park (UMREPP) of 4.75 GW capacity in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and entered a joint venture agreement with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for developing similar renewable energy power parks and projects.

Projects had also been planned by state-run companies, including NTPC, to develop massive power parks under the UMREPP scheme in places like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, etc., as reported by Livemint.

Commercial Operations Increase

On July 2, NTPC also declared the commercial operation of the panel part of the energy capacity of 20 MW out of the 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project in Ramagundam in Telangana is in effect from July 1.

With the commercialisation and operationalisation of the Solar PV Project in Ramagundam, the total capacity of commercial operations of floating solar capacity in the South has risen to 217 MW, with commercial operations being declared at the 92 MW Floating Solar Plant at Kerala's Kayamkulam and the 25 MW Floating Solar Plant at Andhra Pradesh's Simhadri.

According to the Hindustan Times, Rajasthan is at the top anyway with its renewable energy operations, especially solar energy, with operations of 7737.95 MW capacity as per last year's state-wise report of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). 2348.47 MW of the total was installed within just eight months.

