National Green Tribunal Imposes Penalty Of Rs 3,500 Cr On Bengal For Violating Waste Management Norms

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a heavy penalty of Rs 3,500 crore on the West Bengal government for causing continuous environmental damage due to the non-management of solid and liquid waste generation and treatment.

The green panel said the WB government does not seem to be prioritising the setting up of sewage and solid management facilities even after allocating a provision of Rs 12,818.99 crore for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs in the 2022-23 state budget.

What Did The Court Observe?

A bench headed by Justice A K Goel, the NGT Chairperson, observing that health issues cannot be delayed to the long future, said it is the constitutional responsibility of the state, and the civic bodies to provide a pollution-free surrounding, reported NDTV.

The green court found that the sewage generation in urban areas of the state is recorded as up to 2,758 million litres per day (MLD), out of which only 1268 MLD is treated, against the total capacity of 1505.85 MLD by 44 sewage treatment plants (STPs), leaving a huge gap of 1490 MLD.

The NGT stated that being part of the right to life, which is also a fundamental human right and absolute liability of the state, insufficiency of funds cannot be pleaded to refuse such right. It added that while there may be no objection to any central funds being availed, the state cannot evade its responsibility or delay its dismissal on that pretext.

Penalty Of Rs 3,500 Crore

The green court imposed a heavy penalty to ensure obedience towards the environment on the part of the government and asked for compensation from the state for previous violations, reported Mint.

It assessed the final amount of compensation under the two heads (solid and liquid waste) at Rs 3,500 crore, which the state may deposit in a separate ring-fenced account within two months. Further, it added that liability to pay additional compensation might have to be considered if violations persist.

