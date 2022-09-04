National Green Tribunal Imposes Penalty Of Rs 3,500 Cr On Bengal For Violating Waste Management Norms

All section
Image Credit- The Indian Express, Unsplash (Representational)

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

West Bengal,  4 Sep 2022 10:36 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

NGT assessed the final amount of compensation under the two heads (solid and liquid waste) at Rs 3,500 crore, which the state may deposit in a separate ring-fenced account within two months.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a heavy penalty of Rs 3,500 crore on the West Bengal government for causing continuous environmental damage due to the non-management of solid and liquid waste generation and treatment.

The green panel said the WB government does not seem to be prioritising the setting up of sewage and solid management facilities even after allocating a provision of Rs 12,818.99 crore for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs in the 2022-23 state budget.

What Did The Court Observe?

A bench headed by Justice A K Goel, the NGT Chairperson, observing that health issues cannot be delayed to the long future, said it is the constitutional responsibility of the state, and the civic bodies to provide a pollution-free surrounding, reported NDTV.

The green court found that the sewage generation in urban areas of the state is recorded as up to 2,758 million litres per day (MLD), out of which only 1268 MLD is treated, against the total capacity of 1505.85 MLD by 44 sewage treatment plants (STPs), leaving a huge gap of 1490 MLD.

The NGT stated that being part of the right to life, which is also a fundamental human right and absolute liability of the state, insufficiency of funds cannot be pleaded to refuse such right. It added that while there may be no objection to any central funds being availed, the state cannot evade its responsibility or delay its dismissal on that pretext.

Penalty Of Rs 3,500 Crore

The green court imposed a heavy penalty to ensure obedience towards the environment on the part of the government and asked for compensation from the state for previous violations, reported Mint.

It assessed the final amount of compensation under the two heads (solid and liquid waste) at Rs 3,500 crore, which the state may deposit in a separate ring-fenced account within two months. Further, it added that liability to pay additional compensation might have to be considered if violations persist.

Also Read: Co-Founder's Post On 'Interview Hacks' Receives Backlash On Social Media, Highlights Toxic Work Culture

