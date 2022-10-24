Meet Padwoman Of Tamil Nadu, Who Makes Eco-Friendly And Affordable Sanitary Napkins

Preethi Ramadoss, known as 'Padwoman', is a Tamil Nadu native recognised for creating plastic-free, biodegradable sanitary napkins. As part of her doctoral research, the PhD scholar at Anna University in Chennai made an environmental-friendly napkin that, according to her, entirely dissolves in a month.

Anna University's Crystal Growth Centre evaluated the product on several criteria, including its ability to retain liquid, and the results showed that it was effective and eco-friendly. Prof S Arivuoli said, "We initially had funding from the Department of Science and Technology. We are now looking for an investment to help this project take wings."

"Preethi was quite upfront about her research topic from the beginning. For many, we recommend topics. But she stood her ground and resolved it. It's paying dividends now," said Dr Arivuoli.

'Every Woman Uprooting At Least Two Trees'

The PhD researcher Ramadoss stated that in addition to plastic, market-available napkins also make extensive use of wood pulp. "In theory, every woman uproots at least two trees during her menstrual period of life. I want to stop this, and that's why I chose this as my PhD thesis for that reason," she added.

There is no exact number, but landfills receive a large portion of the modern sanitary napkins used. A significant environmental concern is posed by plastic components and other non-biodegradable components.

According to NDTV, Preethi Ramadoss' napkins use "cellulose derivatives" since they are created with basic plant materials like polysaccharides and polymers that are found in nature.

Much More Affordable Than Others

The team said that the product prototype is coming out slightly larger, and its final shape would be compact and attractive; it will appeal to a broad audience, especially nature lovers.

When we hear about eco-friendly sanitary napkins, we tend to believe they would be expensive. Still, the cost of these pads is believed to be much cheaper than the costly nature-friendly sanitary napkins in the market. The team believes and strives to make the product less expensive even if the price is not yet known.

