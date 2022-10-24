All section
Caste discrimination
Meet Padwoman Of Tamil Nadu, Who Makes Eco-Friendly And Affordable Sanitary Napkins

Image Credit- Twitter/ Preethi Ramadoss, Pixabay 

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Padwoman Of Tamil Nadu, Who Makes Eco-Friendly And Affordable Sanitary Napkins

Apoorva Chakrayat

Writer: Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Remote Intern

She is a mass communication undergrad student at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

See article by Apoorva Chakrayat

Tamil Nadu,  24 Oct 2022 3:45 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Crystal Growth Centre at Anna University tested the product and determined it to be effective and environmentally friendly. It is considered far less expensive than the costly eco-friendly sanitary napkins on the market.

Preethi Ramadoss, known as 'Padwoman', is a Tamil Nadu native recognised for creating plastic-free, biodegradable sanitary napkins. As part of her doctoral research, the PhD scholar at Anna University in Chennai made an environmental-friendly napkin that, according to her, entirely dissolves in a month.

Anna University's Crystal Growth Centre evaluated the product on several criteria, including its ability to retain liquid, and the results showed that it was effective and eco-friendly. Prof S Arivuoli said, "We initially had funding from the Department of Science and Technology. We are now looking for an investment to help this project take wings."

"Preethi was quite upfront about her research topic from the beginning. For many, we recommend topics. But she stood her ground and resolved it. It's paying dividends now," said Dr Arivuoli.

'Every Woman Uprooting At Least Two Trees'

The PhD researcher Ramadoss stated that in addition to plastic, market-available napkins also make extensive use of wood pulp. "In theory, every woman uproots at least two trees during her menstrual period of life. I want to stop this, and that's why I chose this as my PhD thesis for that reason," she added.

There is no exact number, but landfills receive a large portion of the modern sanitary napkins used. A significant environmental concern is posed by plastic components and other non-biodegradable components.

According to NDTV, Preethi Ramadoss' napkins use "cellulose derivatives" since they are created with basic plant materials like polysaccharides and polymers that are found in nature.

Much More Affordable Than Others

The team said that the product prototype is coming out slightly larger, and its final shape would be compact and attractive; it will appeal to a broad audience, especially nature lovers.

When we hear about eco-friendly sanitary napkins, we tend to believe they would be expensive. Still, the cost of these pads is believed to be much cheaper than the costly nature-friendly sanitary napkins in the market. The team believes and strives to make the product less expensive even if the price is not yet known.

Also Read: BTech Chai Wali: Know How This Student From Bihar Stepped Away From Traditional Jobs & Became Talk Of The Town



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Apoorva Chakrayat
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Padwoman 
Tamil Nadu 
Sanitary Napkins 
Eco-Friendly 
Research 
Environment 
Menstruation 
Woman 

X
X