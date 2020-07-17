Maharashtra To Get More Clean Energy Through 602 MW Solar Power Projects

In a bid to generate clean and renewable energy for the protection of the environment, the Maharashtra government will implement mega solar power projects worth 602 MW, state Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Wednesday, July 15.

Raut was addressing a review meeting of proposed solar power projects by Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (Mahagenco) under EPC mode and Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Solar Park scheme, which was presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The various solar power projects worth 602 MW will be developed under an Engineering, Procurement and Commissioning (EPC) contract in three stages on lands owned by Mahagenco in the state.

In the first stage, solar projects at Kaudgaon (50 MW), Latur (60 MW), thermal power station land at Bhusawal, Koradi, Parli, and Nashik (52 MW), and Sakri (25 MW) will be developed through the balance loan of KFW Bank and equity, approved earlier by the state government. The proposal for cabinet approval of these projects will be submitted immediately.

Meanwhile, in the second stage, solar projects at Washim (170 MW), Yavatmal (75 MW), and Kachrala Chandrapur district (145 MW) will be developed through a fresh loan from KFW Bank and equity infusion. The proposal for cabinet approval and equity sanction of these will be submitted shortly.

Sakri-II project, worth 25 MW, will be developed in the third phase using domestic loan at the lowest rate of interest and equity infusion.

Through joint venture company (JVC) of NTPC and Mahagenco, solar parks with a capacity of 2,500 MW will be developed in the state, in accordance with the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Solar Park scheme.