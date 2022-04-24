All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Techno Giant Apple Partners With Local NGO To Protect, Conserve Mangroves Of Maharashtra

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational), Wikipedia

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Techno Giant Apple Partners With Local NGO To Protect, Conserve Mangroves Of Maharashtra

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

Maharashtra,  24 April 2022 9:37 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The project is funded by Apple's $200 million restoration fund, announced in April 2021. The fund will invest in forestry initiatives worldwide to eliminate one million metric tonnes of CO2 from the environment.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Apple stated on Thursday, April 21, that it has teamed with the Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF), a Pune-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), to safeguard a 2,400-hectare mangrove environment in Maharashtra's Raigad region.

The corporation has given an undisclosed gift to a biodiversity protection NGO, which will aid the latter in its work with local populations in the vicinity of the mangrove forest.

AERF will establish conservation agreements with members of the local community and provide support to help conserve the environment due to the effort. It will also collaborate with Conservation International to verify the mangrove forest's climatic advantages and capture carbon benefits within the region.

Project To Eliminate CO2

The project is funded by Apple's $200 million restoration fund, announced in April 2021. The fund will invest in forestry initiatives worldwide to eliminate one million metric tonnes of CO2 from the environment. The target is part of the company's overarching objective of becoming carbon-neutral by 2030.

Last year, Apple stated that 75 per cent of carbon emissions would be 'directly' removed from its supply chain, with the remaining 25 per cent being accounted for by the Restore Fund.

At the fund's introduction, Apple also noted that its manufacturing partners, including those who make its iPhones in India, had already committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030, as reported by Economic Times.

What Did Apple Officials State?

According to Archana Godbole, head of AERF, the effort will assist the organisation's volunteers and local people realise the value of 'blue carbon,' which is the carbon absorbed by Earth's seas and coastal ecosystems.

Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives, made crucial statements about the restoration and conservation project.

She said, "The fight against climate change is a fight for the communities around the world whose lives and livelihoods are most threatened by the crisis, and that's where we've focused our work - from Colombia to Kenya to the Philippines. Our new partnership in India continues this momentum, helping a community benefit economically from the restoration of the mangrove forests that protect against the worst impacts of climate change," quoted Deccan Herald.

According to Jackson, the project will also help local coastal communities reap economic benefits from the mangrove ecosystem and reinforce the benefits of carbon absorption within this mangrove belt.

Benefits Of Mangrove Belt

Protecting mangrove forests has several advantages, not only in terms of the environment but also in the economy of the fishers and other populations residing in such areas.

Mangroves are renowned as natural bio shields, reducing damage to coastal regions during tsunamis and cyclones, rising in India in recent years. They also aid in the prevention of sand erosion. Mangrove forests also serve as a significant carbon sink, assisting in slowing climate change.

Also Read: Maharashtra State Universities To Have 'Introduction To Indian Constitution' As Mandatory Course

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Maharashtra Mangroves 
Apple 
NGO 
Environment Conservation 

Must Reads

Andhra Pradesh: 6 Teen Swimmers Finish Expedition Through 29-KM-Long Palk Strait In Record Time
Techno Giant Apple Partners With Local NGO To Protect, Conserve Mangroves Of Maharashtra
Does This JNU Hostel Have Free Accommodation For Muslims And Prohibits Hindus? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Surrogate Advertising: Exposing Double Standards Under The Garb Of Glitz And Glamour
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X