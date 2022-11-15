All section
Maharashtra: 7.1 Lakh Students To Be Trained By UNICEF To Work As Climate Change Warriors

Image Credits: UNICEF, Unsplash (Representational)

Environment

Maharashtra: 7.1 Lakh Students To Be Trained By UNICEF To Work As 'Climate Change Warriors'

Maharashtra,  15 Nov 2022 11:48 AM GMT

Operating as a water and environment army, the “warriors” will educate people about eco-friendly lifestyle choices, water conservation, and the changing environment.

Maharashtra's higher and technical education department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Mumbai to launch a youth-driven initiative where students can work as "climate change warriors". It aims to conserve natural resources while working toward the problems posed by climate change.

As per the announcement made on Monday by state's higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, 7.1 lakh student volunteers between the age group 17 to 25 will be trained under the programme.

The "warriors" will be shortlisted from the National Service Scheme (NSS) units and six established universities: Mumbai University, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Rashtrasanta Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Shivaji University in Kolhapur, Swami Ramanand Tirth Marathwada University and Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. Furthermore, youth-run NGOs will also be a part of the programme.

Training Route For The Programme

The programme will provide the "warriors" with the required training and fieldwork by giving them opportunities to work with professional organisations active in the sector. Operating as a water and environment army, the "warriors" will educate people about eco-friendly lifestyle choices, water conservation, and the changing environment.

During the launch of the programme at Mumbai University's Kalina campus, Patil said, "The programme having tenure of three years will be in different phases wherein volunteers will be trained on topics of water conservation, environment and sustainability", reports The Indian Express.

Of the selected student volunteers, 40 per cent will be working in rural areas, whereas 60 per cent will be working in urban areas considering a large number of water and pollution problems there. At the end of the programme, students will be awarded fellowships, college grade points, certificates, and green skilling for their participation and contribution.

Plans To Rope In 24 Lakh More Students

Principal secretary of the Higher and Technical Education department, Vikas Rastogi, said, "This will instil environment-friendly habits among these youngsters and will also bring about change in the society at large. Maharashtra ranks third after Assam and Andhra Pradesh in climate change in the list published by the Council of Energy Environment and Water, India."

Regarding the plans for the programme, Patil stated that the administration would like to rope in 24 lakh more student volunteers for upcoming programmes of UNICEF for action on climate change.

