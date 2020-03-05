Environment

Luxembourg Becomes First Country To Make Public Transport Free

Debarghya Sil
Published : 5 March 2020 8:54 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-05T16:02:42+05:30
Luxembourg Becomes First Country To Make Public Transport Free

Image Credits: Pixabay

Luxembourg's transport minister said that the main motive behind this move is to provide a better quality of mobility and also reduce fossil fuel combustion.

Luxembourg becomes the first country to offer a free public transport system as the government tries to reduce particularly dense car traffic. The country abolished the fares for trains, trams and buses on February 29.

All standard-class journeys on public transport in the European country are now free of charge compared to an annual pass worth 440 euros ($485) before. Travellers can still pay for first-class at a cost of 660 euros a year.

"For people with low incomes or the minimum wage, for them, it's really substantial," transport minister Francois Bausch told Reuters.

He said the main motive behind this move is to provide a better quality of mobility and also reduce fossil fuel combustion.

The country's half of greenhouse gas emissions come from transport.

Luxembourg has a population of over 600,000 but 214,000 more travel in for work every day from neighbouring Germany, France and Belgium resulting in massive traffic jams as most of them commute via cars.

In this country, private cars are the most used form of transport.

According to a 2018 survey by TNS Ilres, cars accounted for 47% of business travel and 71% of leisure.

Buses are used for only 32% of trips to work, followed by trains, which account for 19%.

To cope with the number of commuters, Luxembourg plans to invest 3.9 billion euros in railways from 2018-28, upgrade the bus network and add more park-and-ride sites on the border.

Also Read: Newly Elected Luxembourg Govt Pushes For Free Public Transport, Cannabis Legalisation


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Personal Data Protection Bill 2019: If You Run A Company, Know How It Is Going To Affect You

#SaveOurPrivacyPersonal Data Protection Bill 2019: If You Run A Company, Know How It Is Going To Affect You

Schoolgirl Turns District Collector For A Day: Maharashtra District Magistrate

Good GovernanceSchoolgirl Turns District Collector For A Day: Maharashtra District Magistrate's Unique Initiative

India Among

NewsIndia Among 'Least Free' Democracies, Kashmir 'Not Free': Freedom In The World 2020 Report

News'No Handshake, Only Namaste': Israeli PM Advises Citizens Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Kuldeep Singh Sengar Convicted For Death Of Unnao Rape Survivor

NewsKuldeep Singh Sengar Convicted For Death Of Unnao Rape Survivor's Father

Vivad Se Vishwas: Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Resolve Pending Tax Disputes, Aims To Collect Rs 1.5 Lakh Crores

NewsVivad Se Vishwas: Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Resolve Pending Tax Disputes, Aims To Collect Rs 1.5 Lakh Crores