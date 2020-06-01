Kolkata Municipal Corporation To Plant Around 40,000 Trees To Restore Green Cover Lost Amid Amphan

In a bid to restore the green cover lost during cyclone Amphan, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to plant 30,000 to 40,000 trees in the city, reported The Indian Express.



Over 15,000 trees in and around the city were destroyed in the storm that ravaged South Bengal on May 20, said Firhad Hakim, state minister and chairperson of the civic body's board of administrators.

"Over 15,000 trees have fallen in the city. Right now we have to plant 30,000 to 40,000 trees to fill this vacuum. We have to select the right trees for the city and will consult with experts before starting the drive," Hakim was quoted by the media.

Across the state, 1.65 lakh hectares of green cover was lost during the cyclone. The state government has formed an expert committee comprising of KMC officials, state forest department, environment department and noted environmentalists to monitor the process of tree plantation.