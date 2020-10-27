Kerala To Have Green Checkposts To Inspect Vehicles For Plastic Waste

Vagamon in Idukki district in Kerala will now have checkposts for transforming the place into a green corridor. The checkposts will be set up at all entry points, and the guards will inspect each vehicle so that they don't bring any plastic waste in the hill station.

The project has been implemented in association with the Haritha Keralam Mission and Elappara grama panchayat. The five checkposts are located at Elappara Town, Vattappathal, Pullikkanam, Vazhikkadavu and Chemmannu.

All these green checkposts will operate for 24 hours, and the appointed green guards will inspect all vehicles coming to the hill station. The guards will collect any plastic waste carried by the tourists in their vehicles. All that travellers will also be asked not to dispose of any plastic waste or litter during their stay.

The motive behind this project is to convert the hill destination into a green corridor. Most parts of the hill station are littered with waste. With the checkpoints, the amount of plastic waste generated will be minimised.

Apart from this, bottle booths have also been set up in various areas so that tourists visiting the hill station can deposit their plastic waste.

"We plan to implement the green destination project in Munnar too," Dr G S Madhu, the Haritha Keralam Mission Idukki district co-coordinator told The News Minute.

The green checkposts will collect ₹10 per vehicle as a user fee. Later, the fees collected will be used to pay the wages of the members employed at the checkposts.

Also, five green shops have been set up in Mottakkunu, Pine Vall`ey Parking Ground, Pine Valley entrance, Vagamon and Vagamon Tea Junction. The tourists or visitors can buy cloth bags and other eco-friendly products at these shops.

The visitors observed that after the green checkposts have come up, the hill station looks cleaner.

