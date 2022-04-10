Combating Climate Change: Kerala Gets Its First Carbon-Neutral School Utilising Varied Organic Methods

Amid climate change, where the situation of the globe is alarming, where water, weather, air, and the land crisis is spiking up, a Kerala school has been putting initiatives to go carbon neutral through air and food.

Nature Club members spearheaded these initiatives with assistance from the Department of Agriculture. The club has led this initiative in Chavara Darsan CMI Public School in Koonammavu, Kerala, which is on its path to becoming a carbon-neutral school, complete with a herbal garden and an organic vegetable farm.

About Initiative

The school has taken a great initiative in farming. The school utilises several carbon-neutral natural approaches to grow vegetables, paddy, herbs, and various other plants on campus without the use of harmful chemicals, as it reduces carbon percentage from vegetables and fruits. While farming, they follow crop rotation and integrated farming methods.

The educational institution has evolved into a bamboo green lush garden with approximately 34 varieties of bamboo from all over the country spread across half an acre of land. Bamboo produces more oxygen and absorbs more carbon dioxide than other plants. The school has built small poultry for hens and ducks and shelters for goats, dogs, rabbits, and even love birds near the garden, as The New Indian Express reported.

Milestones Achieved

Last year, the school achieved a milestone of 500 kg of organic produce. After a massive amount of organic vegetables were grown, the school set up an Eco-Shop entirely under the students. Students sell through the same platform, and the return from the sales is used for environmental and agricultural activities in the school.

Recently, the school has started taking initiatives toward electricity by increasing the consumption of LED lights, solar lights, and solar panels and converting the whole electricity system into solar energy, as reported by the publication.

The school has received recognition and several awards from the outstanding sustainability movements. Several media organisations like Mathrubhumi, Manorama, and the panchayat have lauded their contribution to the environment.

