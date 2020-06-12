Kerala Government Faces Flak For Nod To Controversial Athirappilly Hydel Project

The Kerala government has given the go-ahead to renew the no-objection certificate for the proposed 163-megawatt (MW) Hydro Electric Project (AHEP) near Athirappilly waterfall in the ecologically sensitive Chalakkudy river basin in Thrissur district.



Considering a letter from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) seeking to proceed with the project and to obtain a fresh environmental clearance for it from the Centre, the state government on June 4 issued a 'No Objection Certificate(NOC)' for a period of 7 years.

The controversial project includes the construction of a 23-metre high dam across the Chalakudy river in Vazhachal Forest Division of Kerala, with a storage capacity of 8.44MCM. While the project was initially mooted by the Kerala State Electricity Board in 1996, it had been in limbo owing to strong opposition from environmentalists and locals of Athirappilly.

Many have pointed out that the Athirappilly waterfall could dry up in the future and the flora, fauna and fish varieties in the Chalakudy river would be impacted.

The state government's decision has been heavily criticised by conservationists, environmentalists, former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala and Kerala's ruling CPI's Rajya Sabha MP and former state Forest Minister Binoy Viswam.

"By approving Athirapally hydel project despite opposition & expert advice, Kerala govt is inflicting ecological disaster. Indira Gandhi saved the Western Ghats by stopping the Silent Valley Project in 1983. That commitment, concern & courage (3 Cs!) for the environment is missing today," former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh tweeted.