Funding Alert: Karnataka ITBT Calls for Groundbreaking Ideas in Water and Sanitation from Startups

The Government of Karnataka is set to host the Karnataka Rural Water and Sanitation Sustainability Summit on October 29, 2024, bringing together key stakeholders to address the pressing challenges of water scarcity and sanitation in rural regions. Organized by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, and Biotechnology (E, IT, and BT), in collaboration with the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), the summit will focus on fostering technological innovation to drive sustainable solutions.

Titled "Harnessing Innovation for a Water-Secure Hygienic Future in Rural Karnataka," the summit will serve as a platform for government leaders, industry experts, entrepreneurs, and researchers to collaborate on finding new solutions for rural water and sanitation issues. Shri Priyank Kharge, Karnataka’s Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj and Information Technology & Biotechnology, emphasized the State’s commitment to using technology as a tool to improve rural life.



Innovative Solutions for Rural Karnataka

The summit aims to explore and promote cutting-edge technologies that can provide rural areas with sustainable access to clean water and better sanitation. As the State continues to grapple with water shortages and insufficient sanitation facilities in its rural regions, the summit provides a much-needed opportunity to harness innovative ideas to improve quality of life.

Shri Kharge noted, “We aim to unite key stakeholders—government bodies, industries, and visionaries—to foster collaboration that can help address these critical issues. Our goal is to empower rural communities through technology, ensuring that sustainable solutions are found for water security and sanitation."



Opportunities for Start-Ups and Innovators

In a significant move, the summit is calling on startups and innovators to pitch their ideas and solutions that address specific rural water and sanitation challenges. The event will include a pitching session where selected startups will showcase their innovations. Winners will not only receive a minimum funding of Rs 25 lakhs but also get the opportunity to implement their solutions in collaboration with the RDPR department.

“The focus is on action and implementation,” said Kharge. “This summit is not just about dialogue but about empowering solution providers to make a real impact in rural Karnataka.”



Innovators are encouraged to apply by submitting a proposal and a pitch deck outlining their solutions. Applications will be reviewed, and shortlisted candidates will participate in the final pitching session during the summit. The deadline for application submissions is October 23, 2024.

Commitment to Sustainable Development

The summit underlines Karnataka’s broader mission of sustainable rural development, where clean water and effective sanitation are seen as essential elements. By facilitating partnerships between the government and private players, the State aims to mobilize resources and drive impactful change at the grassroots level.

Water scarcity and inadequate sanitation have long plagued rural Karnataka, affecting the health and well-being of communities. The government's efforts to mobilize technological solutions reflect an increasing focus on innovation as a means to address developmental challenges and improve the quality of life for all its citizens.



For more information about the summit, application process, and problem statements, interested parties can visit the official registration link here.