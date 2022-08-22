Karnataka Proposes Policy To Penalise Inadvisable Use Of Water, Restricting Groundwater Extraction

Karnataka is one of the most water-stressed states, with nearly 61 per cent of it under the drought-prone region. The new Water Policy 2022 has made the situation more problematic as it warns about the negative trend in rainfall and upsurge in the area under drought in the upcoming days.

In the last two decades, Karnataka has suffered over 15 droughts; however, the situation may be more formidable in the future with the rapid depletion of groundwater in the state and a significant increase in demand for water.

Policy To Tackle The Challenges

The state cabinet has recently cleared the policy, which promises measures to tackle the upcoming challenges.

According to the Water Resources Department officials, the policy aims to provide directions to optimise the usage of the limited water resources and strengthen water resources management in the state.

As per the policy, "The climate change studies of Karnataka have indicated that there is a long-term warming trend and negative trend in rainfall for Karnataka and the area affected by drought will increase," quoted Economic Times.

What Are These Policy Measures?

The policy advocates for Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM), whose approach will be adopted to enhance water availability, water services, water resource, environmental conditions and performance.

The policy proposes penalties for inadvisable use of water, restricting groundwater extraction. It also plans to incentivise farmers to harvest flood water and to grow crops that use less water, among several other measures.

It aims to accomplish goals such as providing water security for the entire population, enhancing the efficiency of urban and rural water supply and also industrial water usage, improving the productivity and regulation of irrigation water in farming and livestock, enhancing the health of watersheds and water bodies, along with moving towards sustainable groundwater management, and improving water governance.

The policy notes that Karnataka will embark on all the drinking water supply programmes to provide a continuous (24*7) supply of adequate quality water for domestic use in urban and rural areas and during water shortages.

Other than recycling, reuse of treated wastewater and rainwater harvesting, it proposes to support industries in conserving water, increasing water recycling, and reducing toxic water discharge into the environment. It said that the system of pollutant discharge licencing would further be strengthened.

The policy also talks about forming an inter-departmental 'State Water Resources Authority' under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister and involving all the water-related departments.

In addition, a high-level 'Water Policy Committee will be constituted, chaired by Chief Secretary and will become the essential body to coordinate among all the departments. The body will meet regularly to provide policy guidance, coordination and performance review of the implementation of the Water Policy 2022 in the state.

