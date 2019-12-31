Indian Greta Thunberg – Ridhima Pandey Is Questioning Govt’s Action On Climate Change

While the world is bearing the consequences of climate change, government from various countries are failing to provide a permanent solution and rather resorting to rapid infrastructure.



But all of this, for what? A better future? Well, do we really see the signs of future coming? That’s a big question to be asked.

Unfortunately, we have kids doing that for us or rather for themselves. Ridhima Pandey, an 11-year-old environmentalist from Haridwar is leading a revolution fighting against this brutal damage and questioning the government over their inability and failing at protecting the environment.

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Ridhima said that her journey as an activist started when she witnessed the Kedarnath floods in 2013 where people lost their lives and property.

“I felt so bad for the kids who lost their parents. I was thinking about how they would survive without their homes. They have done nothing to suffer so much. I realised that all this is because of climate change,” she added.

Ridhima was a part of recently held UN Climate Change Summit in New York along with 16 children, including Greta Thunberg.

When asked about how she feels when people call her the “Indian Greta Thunberg” she said, “It is good that I am being compared to Greta Thunberg but everyone has their own identity.” She further said, “Greta is doing a great job internationally by spreading awareness about climate change and urging everyone to take action. But at the same time, it is a little burdening because my efforts are currently restricted to India and sensitizing children in this country.”

Ridhima has been relentlessly attending school meetings and conferences across the country to assemble more children like her to stand against the government’s inaction towards climate change. “I live near Ganga. Despite so many complaints and pleas, Ganga is still not clean. I see the hotels around Ganga draining the river and the officials who are responsible are doing nothing about it.”

In 2017, Ridhima filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal against the government for failing to protect the environment. The Tribunal did not take her plea forward saying that the government is doing enough and it does not require any instructions. The petition is still lying with the Supreme Court. Though this hiccup came by her way, it just helped her become stronger with her determination. Hausfeld, a leading global law firm, came in touch with her and took her interview about her purpose behind fighting against the government and her previous work as an activist.

She along with 16 child activists from different parts of the world tore down government officials of various countries by asking them questions relating to climate change.

Ridhima Pandey took up the responsibility to spread awareness about climate change to the children in India. “I am happy that through my speeches and activities, children are getting inspired. They are getting involved and are understanding the damage done to the environment. Through these children, the adults are also getting inspired and taking up the job of protecting the environment,” Ridhima added.

She is also planning to open her own NGO for children where they can come and get involved with the mother nature. She said, “It will include all the activities to save nature and minimise the harm that human beings have done. The NGO is registered and it will start functioning in the coming years.”

Can we picture a world without green cover, water, and filled with pollution? Doesn’t this apocalypse seems staring at us? Take action today. Be aware of your carbon footprints and take care of mother nature.

