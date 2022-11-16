All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Suffered Average Annual Loss Of 87 Billion Dollars Due To Extreme Weather Events: Report

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Pexels, Pexels (Representational)

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

India Suffered Average Annual Loss Of 87 Billion Dollars Due To Extreme Weather Events: Report

Apoorva Chakrayat

Writer: Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Remote Intern

She is a mass communication undergrad student at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

See article by Apoorva Chakrayat

India,  16 Nov 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

The climate and weather events had significant and diverse impacts on population movements which led to the highest number of disaster-related displacements recorded globally.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A report by the United Nations (UN) weather agency revealed that India had suffered an average annual damage of roughly 87 billion dollars due to severe weather occurrences like tropical cyclones, floods, and droughts.

According to the World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) State of the Climate in Asia report, extreme weather and climate change impact across Asia resulted in the deaths of thousands of people, the displacement of millions of others, the expenses of hundreds of billions of dollars, and severe damage to infrastructure and ecosystems. It was quoted in the report that "Sustainable development is threatened by rising levels of environmental degradation, health risks, and food and water shortages."

China, India, Japan Saw Majority Of Loss

The countries which experienced the majority of loss are China, India, and Japan, with approximately USD 238 billion, USD 87 billion, and USD 83 billion, respectively, according to The Economic Times. Natural Disasters affected approximately 50 million people, including over 5,000 lives lost. As a result, India and China suffered the most.

In some countries like Iran, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, the impact was significant. When translated into a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the damages exceeded 0.5 per cent of their GDP.

Highest Number Of Disaster-Related Displacements

The climate and weather events had significant and diverse impacts on population movements which led to the highest number of disaster-related displacements recorded globally. The highest numbers were recorded in China, Bangladesh, and India, with about 4 to 5 million new displacements in each country.

WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas said, "Weather and climate hazards significantly impacted several countries in the region, affecting agricultural and food security, increasing migrant, refugee, and displaced people's risk, escalating health risks, and harming the environment and destroying natural ecosystems." He added that when taken together, these effects have a major negative influence on long-term sustainable development, specifically the advancement of the UN 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Also Read: Towards Accessibility! RampMyCity, A Bengaluru-Based Start-Up, Is Making Cities More Accessible For The Differently Abled

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Apoorva Chakrayat
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Extreme Weather Conditions 
Asia 
India 
87 Billion Dollars 
Loss 
UN 
Disaster 
Migration 
Refugees 
Japan 
China 

Must Reads

Did Iran Issue Death Sentences To 15000 Protestors Over Anti-Hijab Protests? Know The Truth!
Mehrauli Murder: Contrary To Claims On Social Media, Aaftab Poonawala Is From The Muslim Community
This TN Minister Took Govt School Students Abroad After They Excelled In Online Quiz Competition
Bengaluru Gears Up To Be India's First Arogya City By Reducing Growth Of Non-Communicable Diseases
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X