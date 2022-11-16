India Suffered Average Annual Loss Of 87 Billion Dollars Due To Extreme Weather Events: Report

A report by the United Nations (UN) weather agency revealed that India had suffered an average annual damage of roughly 87 billion dollars due to severe weather occurrences like tropical cyclones, floods, and droughts.

According to the World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) State of the Climate in Asia report, extreme weather and climate change impact across Asia resulted in the deaths of thousands of people, the displacement of millions of others, the expenses of hundreds of billions of dollars, and severe damage to infrastructure and ecosystems. It was quoted in the report that "Sustainable development is threatened by rising levels of environmental degradation, health risks, and food and water shortages."

China, India, Japan Saw Majority Of Loss

The countries which experienced the majority of loss are China, India, and Japan, with approximately USD 238 billion, USD 87 billion, and USD 83 billion, respectively, according to The Economic Times. Natural Disasters affected approximately 50 million people, including over 5,000 lives lost. As a result, India and China suffered the most.

In some countries like Iran, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, the impact was significant. When translated into a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the damages exceeded 0.5 per cent of their GDP.

Highest Number Of Disaster-Related Displacements

The climate and weather events had significant and diverse impacts on population movements which led to the highest number of disaster-related displacements recorded globally. The highest numbers were recorded in China, Bangladesh, and India, with about 4 to 5 million new displacements in each country.

WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas said, "Weather and climate hazards significantly impacted several countries in the region, affecting agricultural and food security, increasing migrant, refugee, and displaced people's risk, escalating health risks, and harming the environment and destroying natural ecosystems." He added that when taken together, these effects have a major negative influence on long-term sustainable development, specifically the advancement of the UN 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

