India Lost 80,000 Lives In Over 300 Natural Disasters In Last 20 Years: UN Report

The glacial outburst that supposedly caused the flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has once again highlighted the delicate ecosystem in the disaster-prone area. India is among the top three countries that faced a maximum number of natural disasters in recent years. Apart from the United States, India and China were worst-affected by to natural calamities in recent years due to large population.

According to India Today report, in India and China, around 280 crore people were affected between 2000 and 2009, which is approximately 70 per cent of the global mass.

The report by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction claimed that around 80,000 people perished and 108 crore people were affected in 321 natural disasters in India. Meanwhile, China had 1.13 lakh human casualties and registered 577 natural disasters affecting nearly 173 crore people.

Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan, while replying to a question in Lok Sabha, said, "Extreme climate events or disaster weather events have increased significantly across India during the 21st century."

"The increase in various extreme weather conditions such as heavy rains, floods, droughts, cyclones, and heat and cold waves have been observed in India in line with the increase in such extreme events in various parts of the globe," he added.

