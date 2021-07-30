India Has Achieved Target Of Doubling Tiger Population 4 Years Ahead Of Schedule: PM Modi

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the community of wildlife lovers and took to Twitter to extend his greeting to them.

In another tweet, Modi said that India had a total of 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states crisscrossing the entire country. "The last tiger census of 2018 showed a rise in the tiger population. India achieved the target of doubling of tiger population 4 years ahead of schedule of the St. Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation," he added. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the country had a total of 2,226 tigers in the year 2014. In 2018, the tally increased to 2,967.

On #InternationalTigerDay, greetings to wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation. Home to over 70% of the tiger population globally, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems. pic.twitter.com/Fk3YZzxn07 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2021

Tiger Population In 'Endangered' Category



Tiger is placed under the 'endangered' category by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is also provided with the highest protection in the country owing to its threatened population. Around 2,000 years ago, it is estimated that 58,000 tigers roamed India's lush, unbroken forests. But after centuries of hunting and habitat destruction, the bigs cats population declined to fewer than 2,000 by the 1970s.

In 1973, the government to address the issue set up Project Tiger. There are 50 reserves presently under the programme, and about half are well managed, according to a government assessment.

