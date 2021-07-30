Environment

India Has Achieved Target Of Doubling Tiger Population 4 Years Ahead Of Schedule: PM Modi

On International Tiger Day, the PM mentioned that the country is home to the world’s 70 percent tiger population and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring safe habitats for the species and nurturing their habitat and ecosystems.

The Logical Indian Crew
30 July 2021
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh
India Has Achieved Target Of Doubling Tiger Population 4 Years Ahead Of Schedule: PM Modi

Image Credit: NDTV, Pixabay

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the community of wildlife lovers and took to Twitter to extend his greeting to them.

In another tweet, Modi said that India had a total of 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states crisscrossing the entire country. "The last tiger census of 2018 showed a rise in the tiger population. India achieved the target of doubling of tiger population 4 years ahead of schedule of the St. Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation," he added. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the country had a total of 2,226 tigers in the year 2014. In 2018, the tally increased to 2,967.

Tiger Population In 'Endangered' Category

Tiger is placed under the 'endangered' category by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is also provided with the highest protection in the country owing to its threatened population. Around 2,000 years ago, it is estimated that 58,000 tigers roamed India's lush, unbroken forests. But after centuries of hunting and habitat destruction, the bigs cats population declined to fewer than 2,000 by the 1970s.

In 1973, the government to address the issue set up Project Tiger. There are 50 reserves presently under the programme, and about half are well managed, according to a government assessment.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

