Green Shipping! Cochin Shipyard To Build India's First Indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Electric Vessel

In an effort toward achieving green shipping, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways have decided to develop and build the first indigenous hydrogen fuel cell electric vessel at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL).

The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sonowal, on Saturday, announced as part of India's efforts on the green energy and sustainable, cost-effective alternative fuel front. He unveiled the project for building hydrogen-fuelled electric vessels at a workshop on Green Shipping, organised by the union ministry in collaboration with CSL and the Energy and Resources Institute here, reported The Times of India.

Sonowal said that CSL would implement the project in collaboration with Indian partners, and the groundwork regarding the same has already begun. CSL has partnered with KPIT Technologies Ltd and Indian developers in the field of hydrogen fuel cells, power trains and the Indian Register of Shipping to develop rules and regulations for like vessels.

The hydrogen fuel cell is expected to cost almost ₹ 17.50 crores, of which the Union government will fund 75 per cent, as per The New Indian Express.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vessels

The development of vessels is considered a launchpad for India to tap the potential of the coastal and inland vessels segment both nationally and internationally. The project is expected to boost the country's efforts in achieving the target of becoming carbon neutral by 2070. It will also comply with the standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) that envisages a reduction in the carbon intensity of international shipping by at least 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2050.

Sonowal noted that India is firmly committed to a sustainable and clean environment. As a lead player in the International Solar Alliance, the country has advocated for the 'One Sun-One World-One Grid' initiative.

Among other people who attended the unveiling event of the project were the Union Minister of State for ports, shipping and waterways Shantanu Thakur, MOPSW secretary Sanjeev Ranjan, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and others.

Also Read: Telangana Becomes First State To Establish Map Room Which Will Help Improve Scheme Implementation