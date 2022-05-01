All section
Caste discrimination
Green Shipping! Cochin Shipyard To Build Indias First Indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Electric Vessel

Image Credit- Twitter/ sarbanandsonwal/ cslcochin

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Green Shipping! Cochin Shipyard To Build India's First Indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Electric Vessel

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Kerala,  1 May 2022 8:26 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The development of vessels is considered a launchpad for India to tap the potential of the coastal and inland vessels segment both nationally and internationally. It is expected to cost almost ₹ 17.50 crores.

In an effort toward achieving green shipping, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways have decided to develop and build the first indigenous hydrogen fuel cell electric vessel at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL).

The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sonowal, on Saturday, announced as part of India's efforts on the green energy and sustainable, cost-effective alternative fuel front. He unveiled the project for building hydrogen-fuelled electric vessels at a workshop on Green Shipping, organised by the union ministry in collaboration with CSL and the Energy and Resources Institute here, reported The Times of India.

Sonowal said that CSL would implement the project in collaboration with Indian partners, and the groundwork regarding the same has already begun. CSL has partnered with KPIT Technologies Ltd and Indian developers in the field of hydrogen fuel cells, power trains and the Indian Register of Shipping to develop rules and regulations for like vessels.

The hydrogen fuel cell is expected to cost almost ₹ 17.50 crores, of which the Union government will fund 75 per cent, as per The New Indian Express.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vessels

The development of vessels is considered a launchpad for India to tap the potential of the coastal and inland vessels segment both nationally and internationally. The project is expected to boost the country's efforts in achieving the target of becoming carbon neutral by 2070. It will also comply with the standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) that envisages a reduction in the carbon intensity of international shipping by at least 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2050.

Sonowal noted that India is firmly committed to a sustainable and clean environment. As a lead player in the International Solar Alliance, the country has advocated for the 'One Sun-One World-One Grid' initiative.

Among other people who attended the unveiling event of the project were the Union Minister of State for ports, shipping and waterways Shantanu Thakur, MOPSW secretary Sanjeev Ranjan, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and others.

Also Read: Telangana Becomes First State To Establish Map Room Which Will Help Improve Scheme Implementation

