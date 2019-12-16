Environment

Temple In Gujarat Shifts To Solar Energy, Uses Saved Money To Fund Sanskrit College

The Logical Indian Crew Gujarat

December 16th, 2019 / 9:58 AM

Gujarat Temple Uses Solar Energy

Image Credits: ANI

Badrinarayan Temple authorities in Surat have installed solar panels to consume less electricity. The panels are placed on one side of the temple on the terrace. They have decided to use the amount saved to build a Sanskrit college and school. 

The temple’s trustee Praveen Chandra said that they switched to solar panels because the electricity was getting expensive. 

Chandra said, “The motive behind this was to save money. The bill has dropped from Rs 1.5-2 Lakh per month to Rs 10-12,000 per month. With the money that is saved every month, the shrine started a college and a school for Sanskrit,” to ANI

The 50-kilowatt capacity solar panel installed with 25 lakhs expenditure is saving around Rs.1,70,000 per month.

Human beings have been using fossil fuels as a source of energy for over a decade. Burning of fossil fuels leads to carbon emission which is attributed for the ongoing climate crisis.

To revive the mother earth, capping of carbon emission is a requisite approach. Initiative taken by Badrinarayan Temple is an eye-opener to each one of us.

Also Read: India’s Growing Solar Power Programme Could Leave Behind A Trail Of Waste

Contributors

Written by : Vasudha Kaukuntla (Intern)

Edited by : Debarghya Sil

SHARES

Related Stories

Gujarat Temple Uses Solar Energy

Temple In Gujarat Shifts To Solar Energy, Uses Saved Money To Fund Sanskrit College

Navi Mumbai Solar Power Charge Cars

This Navi Mumbai Society Is Harnessing Solar Energy To Charge Cars

Solar Pumps Kutch Salt Farmers

Replacing Diesel Pumps With Solar Pumps: This Is How Solar Panel Has Brighten Lives Of Kutch’s Salt Farmers

60 Palestinian Protesters Killed By Israeli Forces On The Day US Shifts Embassy From Tel Aviv To Jerusalem

A Comparison Of Dominance In Solar Energy Space: India And China

Solar Energy

The Solar Energy Market In India Has Suddenly Found Itself In Turbulent Waters; Here’s Why

Latest on The Logical Indian

Fact Check

Fact Check: Delhi Police Didn’t Burn A Broken-Down Bus To Instigate Riots

News

Uttar Pradesh: Police Warns BHU Students Against Taking Out Anti-CAA March

News

Jamia Protest: Delhi Police To File Cases Against People Who Shared Fake News On Social Media

News

Kashmir Economy Suffered Rs 17,878 Crores Loss In 4 Months After Article 370 Abrogation

News

Delhi BJP Shares ‘Communal’ Cartoon Of Man Wearing Skull Cap, Setting Public Transport Ablaze

News

Breaking The Stereotype: From Being Shy & Docile Person To Driving Auto, Shah Bano’s Entrepreneurial Journey

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.