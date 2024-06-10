Godrej Industries Group & Bhamla Foundation Drive Environmental Action With #BhoomiNamaskar Campaign

Godrej Industries Group, in partnership with the Bhamla Foundation, has undertaken a significant endeavour to raise awareness towards land degradation with a four-pronged campaign titled #BhoomiNamaskar. As a part of the campaign, today, an interactive video and poster was launched to celebrate World Environment Day 2024. The campaign elements were unveiled amidst a star-studded lineup of industry powerhouses and influential artists who have wholeheartedly dedicated their efforts to create awareness about land restoration. The public unveiling ceremony was attended by eminent figures like Malaika Arora, Jackie Shroff, R Balki, Raveena Tandon, Sophie Chaudhary, Jimmy Shergill, Rashi Khanna, Shaan, Kiku Sharda, Fardeen Khan, Elnaaz, Tah Shah, Pratibha Ranta. The #BhoomiNamaskar campaign, which seeks to inspire sustainable solutions for a shared future, was flagged off on 15th May at the Jamnabai Narsee International School, with a tree plantation drive, involving plantation of 10,000 trees in the coming six months across schools in Mumbai. Eminent personalities who graced the drive included Jackie Shroff, Amruta Fadnavis, Jairaj Thacker, Karan Kundra and Esha Deol. Their participation significantly amplified the campaign message and inspired a wider audience to join the fight against land degradation.



The second leg of the campaign involved a Green Ride Cyclothon on 5th June which urged people to pledge their support to make a lasting difference to our planet. This event, on World Environment Day, brought together diverse voices such as artists, policymakers, and environmentalists on a common platform to address the issue of land degradation and form partnerships to drive policy changes at various levels. The cyclothon witnessed an overwhelming support from environment enthusiasts with over 800+ registrations, along with employees from Godrej Industries Group.









The collaborative effort, supported from esteemed organizations such as the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Government of India), Maharashtra Forest Department, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), the United Nations Environment Programme, emphasizes the global significance and urgency of addressing land restoration on a large scale. The campaign, also supported by lifestyle platform, Godrej L'Affaire , is a crucial reminder of our shared responsibility in addressing land degradation. It is an impactful step towards making a lasting difference to our planet and nurturing a sustainable future for all. The campaign will conclude with the launch of the BhoomiNamaskar anthem on June 11th.