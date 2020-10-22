Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation's Dust Bags Collect 75,000 Kg Of Dust To Tackle Air Pollution

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has deployed sanitation staff in each residential wards for collecting dust in bags.

Till now, the civic body in Ghaziabad has received up to 12,536 bags with 6kg of dust. The corporation is encouraging the dust collection drive and planning to conduct it on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For this task, the GMC had also deployed sanitation across various residential wards.

The GMC had deployed sanitation staff in each of its 100 residential wards to collect the dust in the dust bags.

The drive is being conducted to tackle dust in the air that adds to pollution. The results of the drive are noticeable within a few days. In just four days, these dust bags have collected tonnes of dust.

According to records, the civic body collected over 2,000 bags from Vasundhara zone, 3,123 from city zone, 2,152 from Mohan Nagar, 2,349 from Vijay Nagar and 2,265 from Kavi Nagar area.

With all the dust bags collecting dust, around 75,000 kg of dust has been collected from various areas of the city. The collection drives took place on October 2, 9, 16 and 23.

Each of these bags was shifted to the construction and demolition (C&D) plant. It is planned that in February and March 2021, they will start with the paving of roadsides with grass so that dust emission is reduced to an extent.

The Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner (GMC), MS Tanwar, said that the collected dust is even used for making mud bricks and other items. The Ghaziabad corporation officials said that they maintain up to 3200-km of the road network that includes bylanes, city roads.

