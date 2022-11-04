All section
Despite Efforts To Limit Temperature, One-Third Of World Heritage Glaciers To Disappear By 2050: UNESCO

Image Credit: UNESCO, Pixabay (Representational)

Environment
Others/World,  4 Nov 2022 6:13 AM GMT

The UN agency warned on Thursday (November 3) that glaciers at many UNESCO World Heritage sites will vanish by 2050. These glaciers have been retreating at a pace higher than expected due to the rise in CO2 emissions worldwide.

Glaciers mark presence at as many as 50 United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisations (UNESCO) World Heritage sites, nearly 10 per cent of the world's total glacierised area. According to the report, the glaciers at many World Heritage sites, including Yellowstone and Kilimanjaro National Park, are at high risk.

The study, which UNESCO conducted in association with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), shows that these glaciers are retreating at a pace higher than expected since 2000 due to a rise in CO2 emissions worldwide, resulting in warming temperatures.

The glaciers in the World Heritage sites are losing 58 billion tons of ice annually, directly contributing to 5 per cent of global sea level rise. The UN agency has warned that glaciers in one-third of the 50 World Heritage sites will be vanished by 2050, regardless of the efforts to control temperature rise.

What's The Way Forward?

The UN agency, in its report, has highlighted that glaciers in one-third of the World Heritage site will disappear by 2050, but efforts can be made to save the glaciers in the remaining two-thirds of sites. To achieve the milestone, the temperature shouldn't exceed 1.5-degree celsius compared to the pre-industrial period.

The report acts as a 'Call to Action' for all global leaders, urging them to take immediate action. The report also suggests that only a rapid reduction in CO2 emissions can save glaciers from vanishing as it will lead to settling temperature levels under the safe zone.

The UN agency also mentioned that the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP27) would play a leading role in finding solutions to the issue of climate change. The COP27 is scheduled to take place from November 6 to 18 in Egypt, and more than 100 countries are set to participate in the conference to take a call to action on climate change.

According to officials, UNESCO is also working towards creating an international fund for glacier preservation and monitoring. The fund would promote exchanging information, research, and building networks between stakeholders. Glaciers are crucial pillars of biodiversity, and many ecosystems depend on them, so it becomes essential to take early actions to preserve the same.

Also Read: IAS Officer Divya Mittal Shares Tips For UPSC Aspirants To Overcome Distractions, Stay Focused

UNESCO 
Climate Change 
Glaciers 
World Heritage Sites 

