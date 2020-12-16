Germany All Set To Cover Almost Half Of Its 2020 Power Needs With Renewable Energy

Germany is all set to end the year, 2020, with almost half of its electricity consumption needs set to be powered by renewable energy.

According to data released by energy industry association BDEW and the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Wuerttemberg (ZSW), over 46 per cent of the gross power requirements are to be met by renewables. The coronavirus pandemic has been cited as one of the reasons to have pushed down the electricity demand.

The renewable energy consumption is reportedly 4 percentage points more than in 2019, and 8 percentage points higher than in 2018.

Good news: Germany will hit 46% renewables this year, steady growth



Also good: new laws will encourage > investment in local communities



Not great: still need major EEG reform to hit 2030 target@cleanenergywire https://t.co/dKp5KWirQNhttps://t.co/17L028wcLw pic.twitter.com/FNVwCvXRa0 — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) December 14, 2020

Reports have pointed out that the power production came majorly from wind and solar energy, with the contributions surging by 11 per cent and 12 per cent respectively. Onshore wind's share also went up, by 4 per cent.



"The share of renewable energies has increased also this year," BDEW chairwoman Kerstin Andreae said, according to a report by Recharge.

"But the lower power consumption hides the fact that the expansion of renewables is not progressing fast enough," she cautioned.

"Power demand is expected to increase significantly by 2030. But if the extension continues with the handbrake on, we will not be able to achieve the targets we have set," added Kerstin.

Germany wants to raise the share of renewable in its power mix to 65% by 2030 and is just finalising a green law reform bill this week to step up its efforts towards the sustainability goal.

Also Read: Over 75% Indian Districts 'Hotspots' Of Extreme Weather Events: Study