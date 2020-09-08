Four Elephants Died In Jaipur's Hathi Gaon In Last 6 Months Due To 'Lack Of Exercise' During Lockdown

Four elephants have died in the last six months in Jaipur's Hathi Gaon, a place that has traditionally thrived on elephant-related tourism.

Hathi Gaon Vikas Samiti President Ballu Khan said that the elephants, who used to carry tourists to Amer Fort and climb down, have died as their digestion ability has weakened due to lack of exercise after tourism came to a halt. Due to the lockdown, the elephants are not going out or doing any physical activity that had impacted them adversely.

"Four elephants have died. Earlier, elephants used to climb at Amer Fort and their digestion used to be perfect. But since the lockdown has been imposed, the tourism business has finished, they have been stranded".reported India Today

Earlier, they were going out for walks up to 10 km and were climbing the fort. In the present situation, it is not happening and as a result, their digestion ability has weakened.

With the lack of exercise in their daily routine, their feet have become swollen. The doctors have also advised to take them for a ride or two as much as possible and for a climb towards Amer Fort so that their health is maintained. The death of four elephants in six months is being considered abnormally high.

"Earlier, an elephant may have died in four to five years. The death of four elephants within six months is unfortunate," Khan said discussing the unfortunate situation.