First-Ever International Day Of Clean Air For Blue Skies Celebrated

The world celebrated its first-ever International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on September 7. It is a part of a resolution taken by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 19, 2019.

This day intends to emphasize on the ill-effects of air population and brings focus on the collective call to action against the environmental evil. As per the United Nations, polluted air has a profound impact on both, the health of humans and the environment. From increasing the risk of lung cancer to causing permanent damage to the environment, air pollution is an evil that should not be overlooked.

A UN report has revealed that as many as 6.5 million premature deaths that took place across the globe were a result of exposure to air pollution. Air pollution is a global issue that affects everyone breathing on the planet. The number of lives claimed by air pollution is expected to double by the year 2050.

Today, for the first time ever, the world will join together to mark the @UN's International Day of Clean Air for blue skies. The theme for 2020 is #CleanAirForAll.



Improving our air quality will bring health, development & environmental benefits.



The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies was introduced to acknowledge the threats posed by air pollution and to encourage every country in the world to take preventive measures. The day emphasises the need to improve air quality for long-term benefits for humankind. Countries pledged to promote and support sustainable development in "The future we want", an outcome document of the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development.

