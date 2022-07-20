'Climate Change Is Killing People': Rising Temperature Across Europe Sets Historic Hot Spell As Death Toll Soars Above 1,500

Britain on Tuesday recorded its highest temperature with a mercury reading of 39.1 degrees Celsius. Apart from the United Kingdom, majorly all European countries are now facing scorching heat waves, which are only expected to rise in the coming days. The highest temperature before Tuesday in Britain was 38.9 degrees Celsius, recorded in 2019.



Popularly, European countries are known for welcoming tourists from across the world in June and July, when the summer is at its peak in the rest of the world. But this time, the effect of climate change is dominant in EU nations due to which the countries are sweltered in the heat.

The Supreme Court of the UK shifted from offline to online hearings after an issue related to air conditioning. The court's judges said that they had managed enough to endure the heatwaves without air conditioning, but no more.

The high mercury level has also disrupted school, travel and healthcare services in the UK and many European countries. The death toll amid the deadly heatwave across Europe seems only to rise day after day. As many as 1,500 people from UK, Spain and Portugal have been reported to be dead due to heat-related causes.

After the heatwave toppled the EU nations, the government started preparing for the emergency-like situation. Several images surfaced on social media from the UK and other EU nations, which signifies the horror of the rising temperature.

Hammersmith Bridge In London

As the temperature soared in London on Monday, the Hammersmith bridge, a Victorian-era suspension bridge over River Thames, was wrapped up in foil paper to keep the stability and cracks in the metal bridge under control, reported The New York Times.

On Monday, the military intel informed the British Royal Air Force to find an alternative airfield for landing and other avigation drillings as the ''runway has melted'' at the Brize Norton airbase. After which, the aviation facilities were disrupted for more than four to five hours, causing enormous difficulties to the travelers who had already scheduled their journey from the Brize Norton airbase.

Netizens' Concerns Over Climate Change

After feeling the extreme heat and reading headlines of damages caused to heatwaves, the netizens of Europe now seem concerned about 'Climate Change.' Many users took to Twitter and other social media platforms to critique human behavior towards the environment.

A user took to Twitter and said, "Today and tomorrow will be one of the worst, if not the worst, heatwave events in the modern history of western Europe. If you ever can feel the direct impacts of human-induced climate change, it's now."

Furthermore, a user pointed out the aviation industry and said that the current flying airplanes are further fueling global heating. In reply, many users upheld his words and criticised human behavior as the significant cause of climate change.

The heatwave outbreak in European nations has left essential facilities such as healthcare and education toppled for over a week. Climate change was just a topic brought into focus for TV debate and street corner discussions, but people can now see it.

