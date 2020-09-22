Luminous Illuminated An Awareness Campaign On Solar Power, India Took A Pledge To #BeEnergyIndependent

As citizens, we often wonder about the ways we can contribute to and strengthen the nation. This year marked the 74th Independence Day. On the occasion, Luminous initiated an important conversation about the importance of citizen participation in making the nation self-reliant. India has a vast expanse of solar reception that can be converted into solar power for domestic and industrial needs and reduce dependencies on import fuels. Citizens of the country can make the collective dream of self-sustained India come true, together.

The Logical Indian joined hands with Luminous to spread awareness about the importance of solar energy. Even the ex-Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took the communication forward through an impactful message to encourage the utilisation of solar energy. As a matter of reassuring surprise, the conversation on energy independent India received overwhelming support from the people. As many as 10,357 people took the pledge to #BeEnergyIndependent. The campaign received 1,86,09,092 impression across all social media. In addition, more than 2,00,000 people visited the microsite to take the pledge.

Contextualising the importance of solar energy, it is important to educate ourselves about the many ways in which it can improve and strengthen our lives. Solar power is not just cost-effective but it can replenish an uninterrupted supply of energy at the grassroots level. A major part of the country's economic development depends on how self-dependent we are together as a nation. To #BeEnergyIndependent is not just a thought but it is an actual revolution in the field of energy production.

PM Narendra Modi has expressed his vision of making India a solar-powered Nation by 2030. In addition, several other leaders and policymakers of the country have drafted many strategies to make self-generation of power in India a living reality. The contribution of every individual is requisite to circle it up for ensured success.

The Logical Indian extends gratitude to Luminous for spearheading a movement to make India, a nation that is illuminated by self-generated power. We also appreciate the people of India for an overwhelming response. Engaging as an aware and responsible citizen in progressive discourses is the first step towards the collective goal of development. Join hands, this time for India, this time for an actionable change springs from the collective power of all individuals.