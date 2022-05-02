All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Clean Energy Source: Amid Energy Crisis, Research Institue Generates Electricity From Tapioca Leaves

Image Credit- Freepik, The New Indian Express

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Clean Energy Source: Amid Energy Crisis, Research Institue Generates Electricity From Tapioca Leaves

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Kerala,  2 May 2022 7:54 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Around 1 KWA of electricity can be generated from 7 KG of cassava (tapioca) leaves. The scientist believes that further exploration of the subject might lead to another source of income for cassava farmers.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Amid the raging concerns over the energy crisis, one of the prior research institutes in India has claimed that it has accomplished experimental success by generating electricity from tapioca leaves.

Under the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), the constituent institute Central Tuber Research Institute (CTCRI), Thiruvananthapuram, has emerged with an innovation expected to bring momentum to the country's initiative for clean energy sources.

The tapioca power project has been funded by the Department of Atomic Energy and is led by Dr C A Jayaprakash, Principal Scientist, CTCRI. He said that the idea of generating electricity knocked him as he thought of utilising the biowaste produced after extracting insecticidal molecules from the cassava leaves, reported The New Indian Express.

'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat'

The experiment was demonstrated before a group of journalists from Himachal Pradesh visited CTCRI on Friday, April 29. They visited under the Press Information Bureau (PIB) umbrella under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' project, an official release said here on Saturday.

The release read, "Wastage after the mechanical extraction of insecticidal molecules from tapioca leaves was subjected to Methanogenesis. Subsequently, pure methane was segregated from the gas complex by scrubbing off unwanted gases," quoted The Week.

Further, the release added, "Approximately 5 tons of leaves and twigs are wasted per hectare of tapioca harvest. This shows the potential of generating electricity from the success of this experiment," quoted the publication.

'Cassa Dipah'

The team leader Jayaprakas credited several others for the project's success. He said Dr Rajalekshmi, a chemist, and PhD scholars Sreejith S and Joseph Tom, too, assisted him in pulling off the ambitious project.

As the concept of clean energy was developed from cassava (tapioca), the end product has been christened 'Cassa Dipah', which was a by-product of the biopesticide manufacturing process.

As per the preliminary estimation, 1 KWA of electricity can be generated from 7 KG of cassava (tapioca) leaves. The scientist believes that further exploration of the subject might lead to another source of income for cassava farmers.

Also Read: Green Shipping! Cochin Shipyard To Build India's First Indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Electric Vessel

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Tapioca Leaves 
Electricity Generation 
Clean Energy 

Must Reads

Unemployment Rate Grows To 7.83% In India, Urban Joblessness Higher- All You Need To Know
This Viral Video Of Couple Fighting During Their Wedding Ceremony Is Scripted
Did Muslims In UP Protest After Being Banned From Offering Namaz On Road? No, Viral Video is Misleading!
Dean Removed After Tamil Nadu Medical Students Take Controversial Oath
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X