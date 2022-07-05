All section
Caste discrimination
Way Towards Sustainability! Meet These Ecopreneurs With Innovative Alternatives To Plastic Bags

Image Credits: From The Source

Environment

Way Towards Sustainability! Meet These Ecopreneurs With Innovative Alternatives To Plastic Bags

Tashafi Nazir

India,  5 July 2022 5:27 AM GMT

These eco-minded people have gone a step ahead and have been making a consistent contribution by encouraging people to adopt more sustainable lifestyles with their eco-friendly and environmentally conscious products.

The International Plastic Bag Free Day was observed this July, to raise awareness about the issues of plastic pollution and its harmful impact on the natural environment.

One of the biggest challenges that the world is facing right now is plastic waste and the government is trying to discontinue the use of plastic from head to toe. On the other hand, some eco-minded people have gone a step ahead and have been making a consistent contribution by providing solutions with alternatives to plastic products.

These five ecopreneurs encourage people to adopt more sustainable lifestyles with their eco-friendly and environmentally conscious products.

Ved Krishna: Vice-Chairman, Yash Pakka Ltd


A well-travelled entrepreneur, Ved Krishna chooses to stay back and come up with innovative ways to eliminate single-use plastics globally. His vision is to leave the planet cleaner. He is a leader of a successful company Yash Pakka Ltd, that manufactures packaging paper and moulded foodservice products from agro-residue sugarcane waste (bagasse), which is locally sourced and pulped.

Besides, he has launched an innovative range of compostable tableware products under the brand name 'CHUK'. It has also resulted in his company winning the India Design Mark, Red Dot, and CII design awards.

EnviGreen Bags By Ashwath Hegde


Qatar-based NRI entrepreneur Ashwath Hegde has provided a genuinely revolutionising product - a 100 per cent organic and biodegradable alternative to plastic bags. Made from 100 per cent organic and biodegradable materials such as natural starch, tapioca, corn, potato, vegetable oil, banana, and flower oil, the bags are both eco-friendly and edible. They do not cause harm to animals if ingested - so no more wincing every time one sees dogs, goats and cows munching on bags.

The bags are designed to dissolve in a glass of water at room temperature within a day, and boiling water within fifteen seconds. Even if they are chucked out on the street, they will naturally degrade in less than 180 days.

Currently, EnviGreen bags are available in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, however, in India, they are only found in Bengaluru's big retail chains like Metro and Reliance.

Arun Balachandran & Jyoti Pahadsingh: Founders, GreenBUG



It was started by a Bengaluru couple to provide eco-friendly bin bags made from newspaper and maida. In 2019, 44-year-old Arun Balachandran and his wife Jyoti Pahadsingh decided to ditch plastic bin bags which they used daily and opt for a green alternative. However, on research, they found out that no green option exists in the market. So, both decided to make one eco-friendly alternative on their own.

The couple chose to use multiple layers of biodegradable materials such as old newspapers to ensure that the paper doesn't tear easily or get soggy due to liquid waste being dumped into it. In addition, instead of using fevicol, maida is applied on the base and on the sides so that it doesn't tear when one lifts the bag.

The bins bags are available for standard-size bins, the bags are nearly 13 inches tall, have an opening of over 90 cm, can expand to a volume of about 10 litres, and can hold around two kilos of the dry load.

Mini Varkey Shibu & Kochery C Shibu: Founders, MINC


MINC was founded by Mini Varkey Shibu and Kochery C Shibu in 2007. Varkey is an alumnus of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, and calls herself passionate about eco-fashion, khadi and minimalist design. On the other hand, Kochery is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy with a career in the Indian Navy. He has experience setting up design studios and has worked in operational development promotions and vendor development.

The startup designs garments while using only natural fabrics, azo-free environment-friendly dyes, and closures made from raw materials like wood and coconut. It also promotes khadi and believes in promoting green living through eco-fashion.

Also Read: Delhi Municipal Schools Start Initiative To Make Students Aware Of Waste Management Through Artificial Intelligence

