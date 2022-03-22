Earth's Poles Record 'Unprecedented' Heatwaves, Scientists Warn About Climate Calamity

Climate scientists have warned about the heatwaves at both the Earth's poles, stating that such "unprecedented" phenomena might accelerate more rapid and abrupt climate breakdown than previously thought.

The cautions have been sounded after numerous areas in Antarctica registered 40*C above usual. Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that the north pole's temperature stood at 30*C higher than usual, going up levels way above normally registered later in the year.

The UK-based news outlet reported that the fast rise in temperatures at the poles indicates that Earth's climate systems have been disrupted due to human lifestyles. Furthermore, the scientists have called these developments "dramatic" and "historic".

Heat Waves At Earth's Poles!

The director of the Earth System Science Centre at Pennsylvania State University, Michael Mann, was quoted as saying by the outlet: "The models have done a good job projecting the overall warming, but we've argued that extreme events are exceeding model projections." He also added that the above-mentioned circumstances drive home the urgency of action.

Mark Maslin, professor at University College London of earth system science, stated that he and his colleagues were astounded by the quantity and the level of rigour of extreme weather events in 2021.

"Now we have record temperatures in the Arctic which, for me, show we have entered a new extreme phase of climate change much earlier than we had expected," Maslin said.

Climate Change & Unprecedented Weather Anomaly

Last year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned about unprecedented warming signals already transpiring, resulting in a few transformations, such as polar melt, that could rapidly become irreversible.

The most delinquent unprecedented weather patterns follow a string of dire heatwaves in 2021, most notably in the US Pacific north-west, which witnessed previous records being shattered by several degrees as temperatures rose close to 50*C.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Cancels School Exams Due To Shortage Of Paper Amid Financial Crisis