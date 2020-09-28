Delhi Pollution Panel Imposes Fine Totalling Rs 4.05 Crore For Violating Air Pollution Control Norms

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed a ₹4 crore fine on 31 ready mix concrete (RMC) plants and eight large construction sites for violating air pollution control norms.

The pollution control body also issued directions to stop construction and demolition work at four large sites for not installing anti-smog guns and causing air pollution. The steps taken to minimise dust emission were not enough at 31 RMC plants. With such violations for not following the standard norms, action has been taken.

After carrying out an inspection on various sites, penalties ranging between ₹5 lakh and ₹20 lakh have been imposed. Apart from the penalty, directions were issued to close 11 plants where violations were "more serious", as per the statement from DPCC.

The DPCC found that building materials such as aggregates, sand, cement etc were not fully covered and wind-breaking walls of specified height were not in place.

Inspections are being carried out at large construction sites having more than 20,000 sqm of built-up area. Directions have been given to install anti-smog guns at all major construction and demolition sites.

"The Delhi environment minister and chief secretary have asked departments concerned to implement necessary measures well in advance to minimise and prevent sources of air pollution and dust generation within Delhi," reported Indian Express.

Construction was going on without anti-smog guns at three sites. With such violations, directions were issued to stop work immediately and install anti-smog guns. Inadequate dust control measures were observed at eight construction and demolition sites.

The DPCC said that the Central Public Works Department has been asked to stop work at CGO Complex and deposit an environmental compensation of ₹ 5 Lakh for not taking dust control measures, including an anti-smog gun.

Also Read: UPSC Prelims 2020: Special Trains To Run In Odisha, Andhra Pradesh For Civil Services Candidates