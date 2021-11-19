Delhi's Contribution To Air Pollution Only 31%, Rest 69% From Outside: State Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that the national capital's contribution to air pollution is 31 per cent, while the remaining 69 per cent is from outside Delhi. Rai further said that it is unfeasible to cut down the increasing amount of air pollution without a joint-action plan by the Centre.

The minister then went on to quote a report released by a Delhi-based think tank called the Centre for Science and Environment, which based its release on the statistics released by the Ministry of Earth Sciences' agency named System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Data In-Depth

"As per CSE report on the basis of SAFAR data between October 24 and November 8, Delhi's contribution in air pollution is 31 per cent and the remaining 69 per cent of the pollution is from outside Delhi. The report matches 2016 TERI data which said 36 per cent pollution released from Delhi and 64 per cent from outside," Rai has been quoted as saying by an ANI report.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued to be in 'very poor' condition for the six consecutive day on November 19, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) data. However, the overall Air Quality Index reduced from 362 on November 18 to 332 on November 19.

Govt Takes Action To Reduce Pollution

Rai, while announcing emergency measures to reduce pollution levels in the state, stated that there will be 100 per cent work from home till November 21 for the Government departments.

Demolition and construction work in the national capital has also been prohibited till November 21, while schools, colleges and other educational institutes will also remain closed in Delhi until further orders, Rai had announced.

