Delhi's Connaught Place Gets Anti-Smog Gun To Reduce Air Pollution

In an effort to reduce the rising air pollution levels in Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday, July 13, introduced the first 'anti-smog gun' at Central Park in Connaught Place.



Dharmendra, Chairperson of the NDMC, in the presence of Amit Singla, secretary, and other officials of the civic body inaugurated the machine, which has been installed on a trial basis. If the trial is deemed successful, more such installations will be made.

The machine costs Rs 13 lakh and it can cover an area measuring up to 27,000 to 37,000 square metres (sqm). According to officials, the cannon-like dust suppression machine can help reduce pollution by spraying atomised water into the atmosphere.

"The anti-smog Gun is designed to create an ultra-fine fog consisting of very fine water droplets (less than 10-micron size) of atomised water. These tiny water droplets are thrown in the larger area with the help of high-speed fans, which absorb even the smallest dust particles in the air," an NDMC official was quoted by The New Indian Express.

Consequently, the machine can help clear the dust and pollution particles from the environment and also reduce PM 10 and PM 2.5, the official added.



NDMC may place more anti-smog guns at India Gate, Sarojini Market, Gole Market, and major intersections such as AIIMS and Dhaula Kuan.



"We will examine the performance of the anti-smog gun and may employ more machines accordingly at India Gate, Rajpath, and Metro or other construction sites. Soon, the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) will start massive construction in Sarojini Nagar and these machines can help to bring down dust pollution levels there," the official added.



The Delhi government had used an anti-smog gun at Anand Vihar, one of the highest polluted spots in the city, in 2018. However, the machine was less effective in containing the levels of particulates.