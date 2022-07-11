Delhi Govt To Begin Special Campaign From July 15 On Construction & Demolition Portal

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, on July 10, announced that the government plans to launch a special campaign for registration on the construction and demolition portal to reduce dust pollution in the national capital. This campaign will be conducted between July 15 and 30.

About The Campaign

The official statement said, "Between July 15 and July 30, a special campaign will be launched for registration on the C&D (Construction and Demolition) portal. So far, 600 project sites have registered on the portal. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been directed to ensure that all project sites are registered on the portal. Also, agencies which are responsible for building plan sanction are also required to ensure the project proponents get themselves registered," as reported by Economic Times.

The DPCC has been assigned various tasks, which include compulsorily registering the project proponents on the web portal, self-auditing their compliance with dust control rules, submitting targeted and achieved monthly reports of self-audit and uploading self-declaration forms on the portal on a fortnightly basis.

Gopal Rai added that a provision of video fencing with remote connectivity would also have to be made at the construction site, as reported by The Print. The minister went on to say that if the project proponents do not get their construction and demolition sites registered on the construction and demolition portal for self-assessment of dust control norms, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee will take strict action against them.

The Construction And Demolition Portal

The portal was launched in October 2021. It has been made mandatory for all the site owners who own sites more than 500 square meters to get the self-registration done on this portal. This portal helps facilitate activities like conducting site inspections, submitting reports online, levying, and collecting fines by DPCC officials.

Monitoring the compliance of dust control norms and visiting all construction and demolition sites was a difficult task. Thus, the self-assessment portal was launched in October last year.

Also Read: India Joins Interpol's Child Sexual Exploitation Database, Becomes 68th Country To Do So



