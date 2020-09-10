Damaged British-Era Durmi-Gauna Lake In Uttarakhand To Be Revived After Five Decades

During the early part of the last century, Durmi-Gauna lake also known as Birahi taal, 18 km from Nijmula valley in Chamoli was a prominent lake of Garhwal region on the lines of Nainital in Kumaon.

Britishers liked this hill spot owing to its scenic beauty against the background of the Trishul Himalayas and water of four rivulets forming the core water supply of this lake. The vast alpine pastures and panoramic Himalayan view from this lake and adjacent villages provide a breathtaking view to the visitors.

According to the district magistrate of Chamoli, Swati S Bhadauriya, the Durmi-Gauna lake has vast potential to be re-developed into a prominent tourist destination for which survey and project report is being prepared.

The remains of a British-era boat was recovered on August 17 this year after carrying out digging work near Durmital. A single line phone facility also existed at Durmi lake then which itself speaks of the significance of this lake.

"Local people used to get employment as boat operators and the local economy was tourist based but after the lake was covered, there was a mass exodus of youths who moved out in search of employment." shared a local as reported by The Hindustan Times.

It is supposed that after the revival of the lake along with the development of the British era bungalow will lead to a boost in tourism in the locality. It may also provide employment opportunities to the young in the state.

"A British-era bungalow near Durmi village is the testimony of the Britishers' love for this place", said Narayan Singh, who was 30 years old when the natural disaster covered the lake.

The development of this tourist spot has brought a ray of hope for the locals in the region.

