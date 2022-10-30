Uttar Pradesh: With A Vision To Protect Environment, CRPF Officials Plant Over 75,000 Saplings In Varanasi

Towards an effort to protect the environment and build a greener future, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials in the security of Gyanvapi Mosque and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, have planted over 75,000 saplings since 2019.

The commandant of the 95th battalion of the CRPF, Anil Kumar Briksh, confirmed the same and mentioned that jawans (soldiers) planted the saplings in association with several government departments at parks, educational institutions, social organisations, and monasteries.

Protecting The Environment

The officer added, "It is paramount to make youngsters and children of the country aware of environmental protection. We have to inculcate the habit of protecting the environment in the children of the country; only then will the future generations will understand their responsibilities," Outlook reported.

He also stressed the importance of protecting the saplings that are being planted. At least 50 per cent of the planted saplings are under the supervision of CRPF officials who intend to protect the same, he added.

According to officials, the officers administered an oath to children and people to protect the plants. A monitoring team has also been formed whose core responsibility is to take care of the plants and plant new saplings in place of dead plants in the area.

Collective Approach By CRPF

The CRPF officials started the initiative by planting nearly 10,000 saplings in Varanasi in 2019 in association with Srijan Social Development Trust, Forest Department, and Pollution Control Board. Mango, amla, teak and neem saplings were planted among various saplings.

The CRPF planted 20,000 and 22,000 saplings of Jamun, amla, Mango and hibiscus in 2020 and 2021, respectively. According to officials, as many as 23,500 saplings have been planted this year, and numbers are expected to increase by the year's end.

