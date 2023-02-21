All section
Caste discrimination
Greener Vision! This Company Turns Waste Chips Packets Into Sunglasses

Image Credits: Twitter/@AnishMalpani

Environment
Greener Vision! This Company Turns Waste Chips Packets Into Sunglasses

India,  21 Feb 2023 12:59 AM GMT

Envisioning a solution for the growing plastic waste, Ashaya has come up with an innovative product - a sunglass made out of waste chips packets. A Twitter thread about the product story is now going viral and winning hearts.

Plastic waste has been a growing global environmental concern. Despite the many alternatives and greener solutions suggested, most options could not replace the cheaper and easily available plastic materials.

Everything from the locally available chips packet to the toothbrush we use, many products in our routine are unavoidably made from non-biodegradable plastic. With plastic waste piling up, a brand has started collecting the disposed plastic chip packets for a simple but groundbreaking solution.

Reusing Plastic Waste

"We believe that our ecosystem is our everything," says the brand website, which is now making new waves by transforming plastic waste into a useful accessory. Ashaya, the company, released a pair of sunglasses made out of chip packets thrown away as waste. The product is now being lauded and has resonated with many after one of their team members, Anish Malpani, took to Twitter to tell the brand story. Posting a step-by-step clip on how the plastic waste is turned into sunglasses, Anish wrote, "This has been the hardest thing I have ever been a part of…Presenting the world's first recycled sunglasses made from packets of chips, right here in India!"


In a thread of tweets, he then gives a context regarding the brand's product. He enlightens the virtual crowd that multi-layered plastic waste is impossible to recycle, with nearly zero per cent of it being recycled globally. To give a broader insight into the plastic problem at hand, he draws focus to the fact that 80 per cent of all ocean leakage is flexible plastic packaging. It's honestly the worst. He then introduces the work done at Ashaya.

Supporting Communities & Environment

This plastic that recklessly chokes the environment is taken up by the company to extract useful materials and convert them into the sunglasses. Anish also proudly conveyed that all these services have been taken to the people while empowering the waste-pickers. Each sunglass comes with a scannable QR code on the frame that provides details such as where the waste came from, which waste picker worked on it, and the impact the buyer creates by purchasing the glasses. However, the team functions beyond the idea of an environmentally conscious bunch and produces a sunglass that's both socially and ecologically sustainable.


The brand story, along with an invitation for netizens to try out their beta version, received over 1,81,000 views and hundreds of reactions. Netizens conveyed that they were proud of the Made in India and environment-conscious initiatives brought in by the country's talents. They also volunteered to try the product and send feedback to help the brand grow its base.

Also Read: India's Plastic Menace! Only 30% Of India's 3.4 Million Tonnes Of Annual Plastic Waste Is Recycled, Report

