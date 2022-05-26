All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Climate Change Causes Massive Coral Bleaching In Andaman, Warns Zoological Survey Of India

Image Credit : Wikimedia/Zoological Survey of India

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Climate Change Causes Massive Coral Bleaching In Andaman, Warns Zoological Survey Of India

Himanshi Gupta

Writer: Himanshi Gupta

Himanshi Gupta

Himanshi Gupta

She is a passionate writer and researcher. Her main interest lies in world politics and crime.

See article by Himanshi Gupta

Andaman and Nicobar Islands,  26 May 2022 5:19 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Himanshi Gupta

Himanshi Gupta

Himanshi Gupta

Contributor

She is a passionate writer and researcher. Her main interest lies in world politics and crime.

See article by Himanshi Gupta

Scientists at the Zoological Survey of India recently revealed massive coral bleaching in the Andaman Sea coastal areas. The findings recorded coral bleaching up to 83.6%, marking a maximum of 91.5% for the South Andaman region.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Scientists at the Zoological Survey of India recently revealed massive coral bleaching in the Andaman Sea coastal areas. The findings recorded coral bleaching up to 83.6%, marking a maximum of 91.5% for the South Andaman region.

Climate change has cost humanity a hefty price. With studies warning of reduced sleep patterns, and extreme heatwaves in India, climate change has accorded yet another damage.

The coral reef is an underwater ecosystem that comprises colonies of corals that are extremely important for a healthy marine ecology. It is one of the rarest and the most exquisite ecosystems on Earth and is a source of food and shelter for at least 25% of marine species.

They are also a source of new medicines and livelihood for locals and further protect the coastline from storms and erosions.

Findings Of The Study

Dr Dhriti Banerjee, Director of Zoological Survey of India, blamed EL Nino events and increased surface temperature in 2016 for coral bleaching. The detailed studies during pre and post bleaching studies suggest that a total of 23.58% of the live cover was lost due to massive bleaching in Andamans.

El Nino is a climatic condition that refers to the warming of the ocean surface or above-average sea surface temperatures in the Central and Eastern Tropical Pacific Ocean. It affects the ocean temperatures, speed, strength of ocean currents, and health of coastal fisheries.

Studies show that the destructive impacts of El Nino have resulted in bleaching events worldwide. In 2016, the Great Barrier Reef reported 22% of the dead corals.

The International Union of Conservation of Nature reported that coral reefs in the Western Indian ocean might come to an end within the next 50 years. Following the same trail, scientists from the University of Hawaii Manoa also warned that around 70-90% of the world's existing coral reefs are predicted to disappear within the next 20 years.

Studies further informed that the Bay of Bengal coast of North and Middle Andaman did not record any bleaching. But the Bay of Bengal coastal areas of the South Andaman did record 74.2% of the bleached corals.

The studies also recorded that the coral bleaching had a maximum depth of 30m.

How Does Climate Change Lead To Coral Bleaching?

Coral bleaching happens when corals lose their vibrant colours and turn white. Corals are bright in colour because of the microscopic algae called zooxanthellae. Each help the other survive.

The warming of the oceans due to climate change causes the coral to drive out the algae. It may bleach through other reasons like extremely low tides, too much exposure to sunlight or even pollution.

Also Read: High Cost Of Climate Change: Droughts Reduced India's GDP By 2 To 5%, Says UN Report


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Himanshi Gupta
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Himanshi Gupta
Select A Tag 
Coral Bleaching 
coral reefs 
climate change 
Andamans Islands 
Zoological Survey of India 

Must Reads

Going Green: Delhi Government Provides Financial Assistance For Buying Electric Cycles
Capt Abhilasha Barak Becomes First Woman Combat Aviator In Indian Army: Know More About Her Journey
Delhi: Govt Employees To Take DTC Bus At Least Once Every Week- Here's Why
Safety Hazard! Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter's Front Fork Broke During Ride, Alleges User
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X