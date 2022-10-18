Mumbai Airport Switches To 100% Green Energy, Aims 'Net Zero Carbon Emission' By 2029

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has become one of India's 100 per cent sustainable airports by completely switching to green sources for energy consumption. Since April 2022, it has been the first in the country to launch hybrid technology that runs entirely on green energy.

A CSMIA spokesperson said, "The aviation sector globally has a huge role to play in strengthening sustainability pillars like environment, social and economic. The future depends on our current sustainable work and staying committed to its sustainable goals."

95% Of Energy Procured From Hydro & Wind Sources

The CSMIA obtains 95 per cent of its energy from renewable sources such as hydro and wind energy, with onsite solar generation providing the remaining 5 per cent, reported The Indian Express.

It increased its energy procurement, with 57 per cent green consumption, in April 2022 and finally achieved 100 per cent utilisation of renewable energy sources in August 2022. It initially installed a 1.06 MW rooftop solar power plant, later expanding to 4.66 MW.

As per the spokesperson, the CSMIA implemented a Carbon Accounting and Management System (CAMS) based on ISO 14064-1:2018 to identify, measure, and manage Green House Gas (GHG) emissions.

The Confederation of Indian Industry awarded the CSMIA (CII). In addition, it was the first Indian airport to participate in the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program of the Airports Council International (ACI) in 2012.

'Net Zero Carbon Emission' By 2029

The CSMIA aims to achieve 'Net Zero Carbon Emission' by 2029. To accomplish this, the airport expanded its green energy capacity by installing a 10 Kwp Hybrid Solar Mill, which generates electricity by combining solar and wind energy. This green transition to renewable energy will result in an annual reduction of approximately 1 lakh 20,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

CSMIA spokesperson stated that quick wins have almost no environmental impact, so CSMIA has always been determined to focus on long-term transformations. It has been recognised by internationally renowned organisations for its effective energy management over the years and will continue to operate on 100 per cent renewable energy.

