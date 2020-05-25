Chandigarh To Plant 2.55 Lakh Saplings In 2020-21 As Part Of Greening Chandigarh Action Plan

As part of the Greening Chandigarh Action Plan for 2020-21 approved by the UT administrator, the union territory is aiming to plant 2.55 lakh, reported The Indian Express. The plan was approved by Administrator VP Singh Badnore.

"In the plan, we are promoting the plantation of medicinal plants along with the indigenous plant species of Chandigarh. We are not going to promote exotic plants. Last time, we reached a surplus target. We also decided to adopt a new way for the distribution of more than five plants to eligible persons, free of cost. If someone requires more than five plants with the condition of having enough space at their place, the plants will be delivered to their doorstep. The plan will be released in June," Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator Forest, Chandigarh told the media.

Under the 2019-20 Greening Chandigarh Action Plan, the target was to plant 2.53 lakh trees. However, the forest department had surpassed the target by planting and distributing 2.80 lakh plants.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Abdul Qayum prepared the 2020-21 plan. Under the new system, the department will maintain the record of the particular location where the plantations will take place.

According to sources, following RTI activists demands for revealing the exact locations of plantations the places of the plantation were decided.

The tree cover of Chandigarh increased by 15 sq km. Meanwhile, forest cover increased by 0.47 sq km from 2017 to 2019, according to the annual report of the Forest Survey of India (FSI) published in December 2019,



