Environment

Chandigarh To Plant 2.55 Lakh Saplings In 2020-21 As Part Of Greening Chandigarh Action Plan

Under the 2019-20 Greening Chandigarh Action Plan, the target was to plant 2.53 lakh trees. However, the forest department had surpassed the target by planting and distributing 2.80 lakh plants.

The Logical Indian Crew
Chandigarh   |   25 May 2020 8:04 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Chandigarh To Plant 2.55 Lakh Saplings In 2020-21 As Part Of Greening Chandigarh Action Plan

Image Credits: Pixabay

As part of the Greening Chandigarh Action Plan for 2020-21 approved by the UT administrator, the union territory is aiming to plant 2.55 lakh, reported The Indian Express. The plan was approved by Administrator VP Singh Badnore.

"In the plan, we are promoting the plantation of medicinal plants along with the indigenous plant species of Chandigarh. We are not going to promote exotic plants. Last time, we reached a surplus target. We also decided to adopt a new way for the distribution of more than five plants to eligible persons, free of cost. If someone requires more than five plants with the condition of having enough space at their place, the plants will be delivered to their doorstep. The plan will be released in June," Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator Forest, Chandigarh told the media.

Under the 2019-20 Greening Chandigarh Action Plan, the target was to plant 2.53 lakh trees. However, the forest department had surpassed the target by planting and distributing 2.80 lakh plants.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Abdul Qayum prepared the 2020-21 plan. Under the new system, the department will maintain the record of the particular location where the plantations will take place.

According to sources, following RTI activists demands for revealing the exact locations of plantations the places of the plantation were decided.

The tree cover of Chandigarh increased by 15 sq km. Meanwhile, forest cover increased by 0.47 sq km from 2017 to 2019, according to the annual report of the Forest Survey of India (FSI) published in December 2019,

Also Read: Cleanliness Survey: Indore, Mysore, Navi Mumbai Among Centre's '5-Star Garbage-Free Cities'

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian