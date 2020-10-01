Maharashtra CM Withdraws Cases Against Citizens Who Protested Felling Of Trees In Aarey

Following a state cabinet meeting, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, September 30, directed the state Home department to withdraw cases registered against protesters last year for protesting the felling of trees for a proposed metro car shed in Aarey Colony.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister's office said that Thackeray has directed the state home department to immediately begin the process of withdrawing the cases. "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has directed the Home Department to immediately start the procedure to withdraw charges against citizens who had protested against felling of trees for the construction of the proposed Metro car-shed at #Aarey last year," the tweet said.

State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray had requested for withdrawal of cases at the cabinet meeting and was supported by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other ministers. "I thank all the cabinet colleagues of the MVA government for prioritising and realizing the importance of sustainable development and green governance and supporting such issues," Aaditya said in a tweet. He added that the protesters were standing up for the future of the planet. "To hold them from stopping the desired work was one thing but to press police charges was another. We can't have cases against those who stand up for environment and forests," he added in another tweet.

