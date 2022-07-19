All section
CM Bhagwant Mann Launches State-Wide Campaign To Clean All Rivers, Drains In Punjab

Tanmay Channa

Writer: Tanmay Channa

Punjab,  19 July 2022 6:52 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

The CM added that efforts are being made to check groundwater depletion, which is done by reducing the pressure on groundwater by ensuring optimum utilisation of surface water.

Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, launched a state-wide campaign on Sunday, July 17, to clean rivers and drains of the state. In a public gathering to mark the 22nd anniversary of the cleaning of holy Kali Bein, the CM asked the people to make the campaign a mass movement.

He added that the government wouldn't shy away from spending a high sum for this noble cause.

Cleaning The Natural Resources

Mann reiterated that the government would focus on enhancing the green cover, for which a scheme called 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Haryiwal Lehar' has been launched. People of Punjab should focus on planting more and more saplings to enhance green cover, he stated, as reported by The Print.

He asked the people to make Punjab clean, green and pollution free. The coronavirus wave has taught people the importance of trees, as people spent vast amounts of money to get artificial respiratory systems in the form of oxygen cylinders, he added.

Efforts are being made to check groundwater depletion, which is done by reducing the pressure on groundwater by ensuring optimum utilisation of surface water. The state government had decided to give MSP on Moong to help farmers diversify from the wheat paddy cycle and conserve water.

CM Slams The Previous Governments

Mann accused the previous governments of ruining the ecosystem and said they had broken the people's trust as they were entrusted with serving the state. The ministers should have focussed on enhancing green cover by planting trees, but they allowed the felling of trees and claimed commission from it, as the Times of India reported.

He accused the previous governments of plundering more wealth than the Britishers. Further, he said, they jeopardised the people's welfare by minting money illegally for their interests and that the open loot of public funds has hampered the development process by these leaders.

The CM added that the state government has launched a war against corruption and that the public money is being spent on the development of the state.

Punjab 
Water Conservation 
Clean Drains 

