Environment

Significant Amount Of World's Largest Tropical Wetland Lost Due To Brazil Fires, Say Scientists

The fires have engulfed over 10 percent of the Brazilian wetlands, known as the Pantanal, exacting a toll that scientists refer to as unprecedented.”

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   5 Sep 2020 11:06 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Significant Amount Of Worlds Largest Tropical Wetland Lost Due To Brazil Fires, Say Scientists

Image Credits: Pixabay, pickpik (Representational)

Scientists said that the fires raging Brazil this year have led to a significant amount of the world's largest tropical wetland getting lost.

The fires have engulfed over 10 percent of the Brazilian wetlands, known as the Pantanal, exacting a toll that scientists refer to as unprecedented.

These fires are often set by ranchers and farmers to clear land. However, in recent times they have been exacerbated by unusually dry conditions.

In 2005, 4,608 square miles burned in the biome. This was the previous record.

In times when the COVID-19 pandemic has attracted the attention of the world, the enormous fires in the Amazon and the Pantalal have been overlooked. As per experts, however, this year's fires have devastated a delicate ecosystem -- an extremely diverse habitat on the planet.

"The fires in the Pantanal this year are really unprecedented," Deccan Herald quoted Douglas C. Morton, the chief of the Biospheric Sciences Laboratory at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, as saying. "It's a massive area."

Also Read: Scientists Develop New 'Infinitely Recyclable' Plastic

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian