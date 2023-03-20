Going Green! Bharat Petroleum Launches E-Waste Management Initiative; Pledges Net Zero Waste By 2025

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) recently announced the launch of their special initiative, "Sound Management of waste Disposal (SMWD)," as a positive step toward reducing and recycling e-waste. BPCL has pledged to achieve Zero waste-to-landfill certification at all operating refineries and marketing locations by 2025.

The move plays a massive role in tackling the waste generated in the country, considering it is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the second-largest Indian Oil Marketing Company. As a Fortune Global 500 Company, it could also influence large to small corporations to take up measures to tackle waste that is harmful to the environment.

Managing E-Waste Sustainably

In recent years, there has been an increased dependence on Electrical and Electronic Equipments (EEE), which has naturally then resulted in large quantities of e-Waste. These waste materials could carry valuable materials and may contain hazardous/toxic substances in their components. Improper disposal of the same could lead to several health risks and environmental damage. Due to this reason, improper disposal of e-waste is one of the critical challenges faced globally.

Taking cognizance of this issue, BPCL has directed its operational refineries to address the waste generation issue. They have directed all their refineries to reduce the waste generated, implement effective waste treatment techniques, and dispose it off through authorised vendors. BPCL conveyed that they firmly believe in "unlocking the circularity of the resources." So they have decided to divert the e-waste and other non-hazardous scraps for recycling and refurbishing.

The oil marketing company's Research & Development (R&D) department has been pivotal in moving toward this climate action. They are known to have been innovating and creating new technologies, niche products, and future capabilities aimed at both business growth and sustainability. The recent move looks promising in setting examples for waste management and greener measures among niche petrochemicals.

A Greener Network System

The Petroleum company is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the country, with a significant presence marked in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. Their Mumbai, Kochi and Bina refineries have a combined refining capacity of about 35.3 MMTPA.

According to a report by the Economic Times, the distribution network expands further beyond with over 20,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, four cross-country pipelines, among others.

With such a vast nationwide network, integrating environmental and social ambitions in their production cycle could establish and motivate a sustainable system. Under its many initiatives, the company has chalked out a plan toward becoming a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040. They have been partnering with multiple communities and supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of environment and water conservation. Staying true to its core purpose of "Energising Lives," Bharat Petroleum's vision is a lesson for global energy players on incorporating innovation & technology for a greener tomorrow.

