Bargarh's Govindpur District To Be Odisha's First Ever 'Birds Village'

Located near the Hirakud, the largest artificial lake reservoir in Odisha, Govindpur falls among the villages that tourists and nature enthusiasts visit for activities such as bird watching, picnics, boating, and so on.

This village of Govindpur in Bargarh district is in the works of being declared the first ever "Birds Village" of Odisha and has been setting pollution-free grounds to welcome over two lakh migratory birds. The initiative was taken by several villagers who have come together to protect the ecological hotspot and create a safe haven for hundreds of bird species.



Building A Sense Of Collaborative Ownership

Hirakud brings over two lakh birds of around 100 different species during the month of October. Spread across an area of 746 sq km, the birds migrate for breeding and nest at the reservoir for a span of six months before flying back. During this period, tourists from across the country and nearby districts flock down to the nearby villages to watch the spectacular sight.

With active efforts from the localities and the wildlife division, the number of birds flying down to Hirakud has been increasing remarkably. However, for the first time in the state, a village is set to declare itself the "Birds Village". Staying true to the title, the villagers have already got into the works to protect and conserve the wide population of migratory birds.

The Works Conducted So Far

The works aimed at the transformation of the village into a "birds village" began on September 24 with the objective to protect the migratory birds as well as increase the footfall of tourists to the villages.

Along with the guidance from the Hirakud wildlife division, the villagers have been developing Govindpur as a pollution-free environment for the birds and have ensured it's safe for them by every other means as well. They have collaboratively cleared out over 100 kms of a species of bush known as 'Ipomoea carnea' around the shorelines of Hirakud and Debrigarh Sanctuary. Removal of this plant would facilitate wildlife movement and nesting and provide more space for meadows and grasslands.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Anshu Pragyan Das, was in appreciation of the involvement of villagers in the initiative. A report by the New Indian Express quoted her saying, "The local community will be given the responsibility of keeping the habitat clean and suitable for the flying guests besides making visitors aware of the migratory birds coming here." She added that it would essentially create a sense of ownership among them to protect the birds along with the Forest department.

Aside from this, all houses across the village will be painted with images of colourful birds such as the Red-crested Pochard, Moorhen, Skimmer and many others. Wall paintings, signboards, and dustbins are all being set in place to welcome the tourists who would come by to witness the migratory birds.

As for efforts from the officials, they have actively put efforts into keeping the zone clean and introducing signages since the declaration of Hirakud Lake as a Ramsar Site in 2022. They will now be printing books and materials for the villagers regarding the commonly observed birds and the Hirakud Lake to keep them informed and aware.

The villages of Tamdei and Ramkhol will soon join the initiative and be developed into "Birds Villages" in the next phase.

