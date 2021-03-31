Madhya Pradesh: Two Days On, Authorities Fail To Contain Massive Forest Fire Raging In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Spread across an area of 105 sq km, Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district is home to the Royal Bengal Tigers and flourishing biodiversity. However, a massive fire has engulfed the forest area and is believed to have been spread to several zones.

It has been almost two days since the fire broke out but the authorities have not been able to get a grip on the raging flames, reported NDTV. One of the three major zones of the peak, Magdi, is reportedly under threat.

According to the locals, a lackadaisical attitude of the authorities when the fire broke out and a severe lack of resources are the primary reasons that it is taking so long for the officials to douse the fire.

WATCH | Forest fire at Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/aaedfLdR61 — NDTV (@ndtv) March 31, 2021





Netizens shared pictures and videos of the burning forest area, urging the officials to take immediate action.

We have just received news from Bandhavgarh that a forest fire is raging in the Khitauli area, the cause is thought to be human revelry as #Holi celebrations continue into the night. It reminds us why more safe waterholes are needed for wild #Tigers https://t.co/RGFgcgWSCb pic.twitter.com/Ml4XcNXFSp — Tigers4Ever (@Tigers4Ever2010) March 29, 2021

Bollywood actor and environment activist, Dia Mirza, took to microblogging platform Twitter to highlight the incident and drew parallels to the Simlipal forest fires in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

The cause of the fire and the damages by it are yet to be ascertained.



