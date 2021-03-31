Environment

Madhya Pradesh: Two Days On, Authorities Fail To Contain Massive Forest Fire Raging In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

According to the locals, a lackadaisical attitude of the authorities when the fire broke out and a severe lack of resources are the primary reasons that it is taking so long for the officials to douse the fire.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   31 March 2021 10:16 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credits: Twitter/Suyash Keshari

Spread across an area of 105 sq km, Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district is home to the Royal Bengal Tigers and flourishing biodiversity. However, a massive fire has engulfed the forest area and is believed to have been spread to several zones.

It has been almost two days since the fire broke out but the authorities have not been able to get a grip on the raging flames, reported NDTV. One of the three major zones of the peak, Magdi, is reportedly under threat.

According to the locals, a lackadaisical attitude of the authorities when the fire broke out and a severe lack of resources are the primary reasons that it is taking so long for the officials to douse the fire.


Netizens shared pictures and videos of the burning forest area, urging the officials to take immediate action.

Bollywood actor and environment activist, Dia Mirza, took to microblogging platform Twitter to highlight the incident and drew parallels to the Simlipal forest fires in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

The cause of the fire and the damages by it are yet to be ascertained.

