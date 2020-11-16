Assam: Baghjan Oil Well Fire Finally Doused After 172 Days

Oil India Limited (OIL) on Sunday, November 15, said that the fire in the Baghjan Oil Field in the northeastern state of Assam has finally been completely doused after over five months of a massive blowout.

A fire had broken out at well number five of the plant on June 9, days after the blowout took place on

May 27. The accident turned out to be one of the worst industrial disasters which took the lives of three employees of the organization and injured several others.



"Baghjan blowout well successfully killed: The well has been killed with brine solution & under controll now. Fire has bn doused completely. There is no pressure in d well now & d same will b observed for 24 hrs 2 check if there is any amount of gas migration & pressure build up," tweeted Oil India.



The company further added that the process to control the blowout was challenging and was conducted by joint efforts of multiple teams which included foreign experts. It also pointed out that there was currently no pressure on the well and would be monitored over the next 24 hours to check there is any amount of gas migration and pressure build-up.

"Further operation to abandon the well is in progress," said OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika, reported Times Now.



The company's Director (Exploration and Development) P Chandrasekaran, Director (Operations) PK Goswami, and Resident Chief Executive DK Das visited the site following the successful killing operation after 172 days of the blowout and held detailed discussions with the experts in the team.

The oil blowout had destroyed local tea gardens and water bodies in the state, triggering protests by local residents.

