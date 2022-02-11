All section
Assam Government Phase-Out Plan To Eliminate Single-Use Plastic

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational), Twitter/IHimanta

Environment
Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Assam Government Phase-Out Plan To Eliminate Single-Use Plastic

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Assam,  11 Feb 2022 11:23 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Besides imposing a ban on single-use plastic, the committee also decided to plant a compensatory tree to replace those which were cleared in Non-forest areas for infrastructural development.

The Assam Cabinet on February 10 endorsed an extensive plan intended to take out single-use plastics and to devise a program for improvement of other options and scientifically attuned removal of plastic squander.

It is chosen at the Cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, that the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, Industries and Commerce, Science and Technology, Urban Development and Environment and Forest will together set up a guide concerning the ban on single-use plastic.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Protecting environment being a priority, we finalised an Action Plan to phase out single-use plastics and ensure compensatory afforestation at our weekly Assam Cabinet."

The notion is to boycott plastic carry bags packs under 75 microns in thickness with effect from September 30 and carry bags under 120 microns in thickness from December 31, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta told journalists after the meeting.

Mahanta also said that earbuds with plastic sticks, Flags, plastic knives, strays, disposable plastic strays, spoons, Straws trays, Polystyrene (thermacol) products, sweets boxes, cigarette packets, etc. other wrapping and packaging films used in the various product be banned from the state, reported India Today.

Other Decisions

Besides imposing a ban on single-use plastic, the committee also decided to plant a compensatory tree to replace those which were cleared in Non-forest areas for infrastructural development. It was decided that ten new saplings would be planted to combat the Environmental crisis while sustaining development for every tree that felled during road construction.

Although the result of this ban will be a fruitful step towards combating the environmental crisis, this ban could be detrimental to the livelihood of those associated with many small scale Industry which contributes to a large proportion of the production of single-use plastic. It is needed that the government take this problem into account and devise a strategy to provide an eco-friendly replacement of Single-Use Plastic to those engaged in the production.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
