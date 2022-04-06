All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Innovation At Its Best! Ex-Mariners Solution Saved 22,000 Tonnes Of Waste From Entering The Ocean

Image Credit: Sekhar (Source)


Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Innovation At Its Best! Ex-Mariner's Solution Saved 22,000 Tonnes Of Waste From Entering The Ocean

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Karnataka,  6 April 2022 12:59 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Floating Trash Barrier, by AlphaMERS, works on natural water flow and does not require power or fuel or crew. This works 24x7 and across the entire width of the stream or river.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Global warming, climate change and rising sea levels are red flags of an impending environmental disaster. Only 9 per cent of the total plastic waste in the world is recycled, and the remaining 91 per cent becomes a part of landfills or is conveniently dumped into oceans. When fish and other aquatic animals eat that plastic, thinking it to be food, they choke on it and die, thus disturbing the marine ecosystem in Indian rivers and oceans. However, Bengaluru-based AlphaMERS is doing more than its bit to withhold as much waste as possible and send it for recycling.

For instance, the company deployed a floating trash barrier (FTB) in Tamil Nadu's Cooum river to collect waste in 2017. Within a year, the barrier captured 22,000 tonnes of debris, which included 2,200 tonnes of plastic waste, Sekhar, the founder of the company, tells The Logical Indian. Initially, the company started by working to reduce marine oil spill response, which required sophisticated equipment and provided the much need financial backing to the company. With continuous Research and Development, they designed a river cleanup barrier made of steel, mesh and chains.

No Electricity Required To Collect Trash

While speaking to The Logical Indian over call, Sekhar shares that the Cooum river in Chennai had a terrible reputation. He said, "We removed 22,000 tonnes of trash, including 10 per cent of plastic. Currently, the FTB is in 8 cities and recently, it was placed in the Musi River in Hyderabad". While explaining their work in Bengaluru, Sekhar told that a barrier had been deployed in an inlet in Ulsoor lake. The floating barrier does not require any electricity to function and stops all the trash from getting into the lake while allowing the water to go past.

Besides that, the company has also focussed on building technology to trap silt. Silt is a massive problem because when the silt accompanies water flow, it fills up inside the dams and reservoirs. The trapping of the silt and FTB mechanism have no use of electricity at all. However, once the waste and the silt are on the riverbank, removing it from the bank requires fuel and electricity.

Other Important Innovations By AlphaMERS

Moreover, the former Merchant Navy Mariner has also developed a mechanism to harness energy from the ocean waves. Sekhar, who started working on the WEC in 2016, had first developed a test tank in Bengaluru to test the initial design. Subsequently, a model was developed to be tested under controlled conditions at the IIT Chennai wave basin. Wave Energy Converters (WEC), where part of the system is seated on the seabed, have logistical challenges of deployment and siting. Lastly, Sekhar has also developed Hydraulic robots in another startup, used to clean crude oil tanks in oil tank farms. The compact and effective robots reduce the man entry risk due to the explosive and toxic atmosphere inside these tanks.

Also Read: 'More Job Opportunities Across EU': Delhi Govt Signs MoU To Teach German In Schools

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Mariner 
Innovation 
Lake Conservation 
Barrier 
Plastic waste 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X